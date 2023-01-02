Read full article on original website
League of Legends players say ARAM is dying because of new changes
After getting some massive changes ahead of Season 13, League of Legends players are voicing their displeasure with the changes to ARAM mode. While League of Legends has a reputation for being an ultra-competitive MOBA with a thriving esports scene, casual players have managed to find their spots to enjoy the game’s vast lineup of characters.
Warzone 2 players beg devs to bring back fan-favorite mode from Warzone 1
Warzone 2 players are demanding that the Plunder mode from the original game makes a comeback in Warzone 2. The original Warzone Plunder mode swiftly rose to become a fan-favorite amongst players, with many using it to level up guns quickly. Players would respawn constantly, complete contracts for large sums of money, and prizes would be sprinkled everywhere on the map.
Ex-FaZe player Cented quits Fortnite due to “focused and targeted harassment”
Evan ‘Cented’ Barron, a Canadian Fortnite pro, has announced he has quit the esport due to “focused and target harassment” following his departure from FaZe Clan after he used a racial slur in a live stream. In a Twitlonger released on January 3, Cented announced his...
Apex Legends players want Rampage-style buff for “least picked” sniper
Apex Legends fans want to see the “least picked” sniper get a charging buff similar to the Rampart in order to boost its utility. Apex Legends is set to get some pretty big updates to kick off 2023, with the new Spellbound Collection Event introducing new cosmetics and a new heirloom for Seer.
Pokemon Go player says Team Go Rocket Grunt is “too much” after steamy encounter
A Pokemon Go player has had a particularly “close” encounter with a Team Go Rocket grunt, with the character’s avatar finding themself in the nefarious antagonist’s embrace. Pokemon Go is known for a variety of visual glitches or situationally awkward model overlaps. Players have found Pokemon...
Apex Legends dev gives cryptic hint on future changes after private match update
An Apex Legends dev has offered a bit of a cryptic tease for future updates following the announcement that private matches are being made available to all players. Apex Legends is quickly approaching its fourth anniversary, but there are plenty of features that Respawn Entertainment have promised to add that haven’t made it into the game just yet.
ImperialHal hits out at ‘lazy’ Apex Legends pros for not practicing
Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, professional Apex Legends player for TSM, has echoed criticism of the competitive community and hit out at players for their “laziness”. The Apex Legends pro scene is currently going through a tough period. Recent developments have seen multiple esports organizations withdraw from the space, including Cloud9, G2 and Team Liquid.
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
Pokemon Go players refuse to “die in the snow” over Golden Shoe sweepstakes
Many Pokemon Go players say they refuse to participate in the Golden Shoe challenge for Niantic’s newest sweepstakes. Niantic recently announced the Golden Shoe challenge and sweepstakes open to players across all of its mobile games, including the fan-favorite Pokemon title. Purchases aren’t necessary to enter, nor will they...
Overwatch 2 players call for massive nerf to “unfair” Widowmaker
Overwatch 2 fans have been calling for a nerf to Widowmaker as they believe she is “unfair” right now, and some even want to copy Call of Duty. The release of Overwatch 2 has certainly shaken up the long-standing character meta that Overwatch fans had become accustomed to – especially with the addition of two new characters.
How Private Matches work in Apex Legends: Create custom tournament & invite friends
Respawn Entertainment is finally adding private matches into Apex Legends as part of the Spellbound Collection Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game mode. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event comes chock-full of new content. The update makes quality-of-life changes, introduces new cosmetic items, balances weapons,...
Fake Pokemon Crown Zenith TCG packs have already appeared online
Pokemon TCG fans have already found fake card packs for Crown Zenith, Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion set, floating around online. The Pokemon TCG is kicking things off strongly in 2023 with the upcoming release of the Crown Zenith set, which looks to cap off the lengthy Sword & Shield expansion sets.
Overwatch 2 devs set to immortalize best-performing hero in unique way on Ilios
During the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2, Blizzard is set to immortalize the best-performing hero with their very own shiny statue on Ilios. With Overwatch 2 now entering its first full year on the market after an early access launch in October 2022, Blizzard is set to kick things off with a bang through the arrival of an all-new event.
Riot servers down: Valorant, League & Wild Rift server status updates
Riot servers are down, causing service interruptions for all of its multiplayer games. These include League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. For updates on whether or not they’re experiencing downtime in any (or, in some cases, all of) their games, you can find out here.
Apex Legends pro HisWattson finds OP rat spot on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered an incredibly devious rat spot on the Broken Moon map, one that’s OP enough that it may get patched out of the game entirely. Despite being in the wild for a long time now, players are still discovering new ways to get...
Where to find Falinks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Falinks is one of the many returning Pokemon from Generation 8 found around the Paldea region. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Falinks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a number of different Pokemon that were introduced in Generation 8, like Arrokuda,...
Bizarre Warzone 2 DMZ glitch traps players in downed state after being revived
Warzone 2 players enjoying the new DMZ mode are being hit by a strange glitch that leaves them stuck in a downed position even after being revived by a teammate. DMZ has been welcomed by the community as a change of pace to the regular Warzone 2 battle royale formula. Heavily inspired by Escape From Tarkov, DMZ tasks squads of players with hunting for loot around Al Mazrah, battling AI and real players, before extracting safely.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 details: Release date, rumored changes
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is coming to a close soon, meaning Valorant Episode 6 is on its way. While details regarding the upcoming new Valorant Episode are still scarce, here’s everything we currently know. As of the article’s writing, Valorant is still on Episode 5 Act 3. But...
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event update: Heirloom, private matches, full patch notes
Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event has been announced and it’s set to introduce Seer’s Heirloom, private matches, and bring back the fan-favorite Control mode. In every new season of Apex, Respawn will add a variety of events to keep the game interesting for players. The most anticipated of these is the Collection Events, as they always add a new Heirloom and an array of fresh cosmetics.
First look at Diablo: Book of Lorath cover art revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the official cover art for Diablo: Book of Lorath, a hardcover tome set to release in June 2023. A comprehensive sourcebook replete with the knowledge of Lorath Nahr, Book of Lorath will span 170-plus pages that include new illustrations and everything one needs to continue the battle against the three Prime Evils.
