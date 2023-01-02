Read full article on original website
Fake Pokemon Crown Zenith TCG packs have already appeared online
Pokemon TCG fans have already found fake card packs for Crown Zenith, Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion set, floating around online. The Pokemon TCG is kicking things off strongly in 2023 with the upcoming release of the Crown Zenith set, which looks to cap off the lengthy Sword & Shield expansion sets.
Where to find Pincurchin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pincurchin is one of the many returning Pokemon from Generation 8 found around the Paldea region. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Pincurchin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a number of different Pokemon that were introduced in Generation 8, like Falinks,...
Wild Rift Zeri guide: Release date, best build, runes, ability upgrades
Wild Rift Zeri likely releases in patch 4.0, celebrating the launch of the major patch. To help inform players of the upcoming marksmen, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Zeri. Zeri is a working class citizen of Zaun. And like many others of the region, she loves inventing...
Overwatch 2 devs set to immortalize best-performing hero in unique way on Ilios
During the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2, Blizzard is set to immortalize the best-performing hero with their very own shiny statue on Ilios. With Overwatch 2 now entering its first full year on the market after an early access launch in October 2022, Blizzard is set to kick things off with a bang through the arrival of an all-new event.
Pokemon Go players refuse to “die in the snow” over Golden Shoe sweepstakes
Many Pokemon Go players say they refuse to participate in the Golden Shoe challenge for Niantic’s newest sweepstakes. Niantic recently announced the Golden Shoe challenge and sweepstakes open to players across all of its mobile games, including the fan-favorite Pokemon title. Purchases aren’t necessary to enter, nor will they...
Apex Legends pro HisWattson finds OP rat spot on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered an incredibly devious rat spot on the Broken Moon map, one that’s OP enough that it may get patched out of the game entirely. Despite being in the wild for a long time now, players are still discovering new ways to get...
First look at Diablo: Book of Lorath cover art revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the official cover art for Diablo: Book of Lorath, a hardcover tome set to release in June 2023. A comprehensive sourcebook replete with the knowledge of Lorath Nahr, Book of Lorath will span 170-plus pages that include new illustrations and everything one needs to continue the battle against the three Prime Evils.
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event update: Heirloom, private matches, full patch notes
Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event has been announced and it’s set to introduce Seer’s Heirloom, private matches, and bring back the fan-favorite Control mode. In every new season of Apex, Respawn will add a variety of events to keep the game interesting for players. The most anticipated of these is the Collection Events, as they always add a new Heirloom and an array of fresh cosmetics.
Pokemon Go player says Team Go Rocket Grunt is “too much” after steamy encounter
A Pokemon Go player has had a particularly “close” encounter with a Team Go Rocket grunt, with the character’s avatar finding themself in the nefarious antagonist’s embrace. Pokemon Go is known for a variety of visual glitches or situationally awkward model overlaps. Players have found Pokemon...
ImperialHal hits out at ‘lazy’ Apex Legends pros for not practicing
Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, professional Apex Legends player for TSM, has echoed criticism of the competitive community and hit out at players for their “laziness”. The Apex Legends pro scene is currently going through a tough period. Recent developments have seen multiple esports organizations withdraw from the space, including Cloud9, G2 and Team Liquid.
Apex Legends dev gives cryptic hint on future changes after private match update
An Apex Legends dev has offered a bit of a cryptic tease for future updates following the announcement that private matches are being made available to all players. Apex Legends is quickly approaching its fourth anniversary, but there are plenty of features that Respawn Entertainment have promised to add that haven’t made it into the game just yet.
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
Apex Legends players want Rampage-style buff for “least picked” sniper
Apex Legends fans want to see the “least picked” sniper get a charging buff similar to the Rampart in order to boost its utility. Apex Legends is set to get some pretty big updates to kick off 2023, with the new Spellbound Collection Event introducing new cosmetics and a new heirloom for Seer.
How to unlock all Midseason Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Midseason Styles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players alternate outfits to wear for their favorite Battle Pass skins. Here’s how to get them all (and when they’re released). Fortnite fans are used to getting rare Super Level Styles for each season’s Battle Pass skins,...
Modern Warfare 2 leak hints at Cranked return & Plunder in Warzone 2 Season 2
Leaked icons seemingly pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 have hinted the series’ Cranked game mode may return in the near future alongside the ever-popular Plunder playlist. Cranked has appeared in several Call of Duty titles over the last several years, including Ghosts, 2019’s...
How many episodes of The Bad Batch Season 2 are there? Disney Plus release schedule explained
The second season of acclaimed Star Wars series The Bad Batch drops on Disney+ today, so this is everything you need to know about the show’s release. The first series of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and ran for 16 episodes until August 13.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 details: Release date, rumored changes
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is coming to a close soon, meaning Valorant Episode 6 is on its way. While details regarding the upcoming new Valorant Episode are still scarce, here’s everything we currently know. As of the article’s writing, Valorant is still on Episode 5 Act 3. But...
League of Legends patch 13.1 notes: Jax mid-scope goes live, more Yuumi nerfs
League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with LoL patch 13.1 on its way. Riot is pushing through Jax’s promised mid-scope update as well as all the planned preseason changes, as well as preparing for Yuumi’s rework: here’s the full patch notes. New year, new League...
Tyler1 demands Riot nerf “disgusting” Udyr in League Season 13
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp raged at the “broken” Udyr and Prowlers Claw combo and demanded Riot Games nerf the popular League of Legends strategy. League of Legends Season 13 is just around the corner, and fans of the popular MOBA are preparing to climb the ranked ladder once again.
xQc finally beats Forsen’s Minecraft speed run record after two-year battle
In a tense Twitch stream, xQc has finally beaten Forsen’s incredible Minecraft speedrunning record, after over a year of training and perseverance. Despite Minecraft primarily being a calmer building game, the act of speedrunning the title is anything but chilled. It’s a challenging task that requires the perfect Minecraft world seed, skill, perseverance, and the right knowledge.
