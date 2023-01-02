Kam Buckner: It’s very important to give Chicago the future she deserves

2022 was a pretty good year when it came to Chicago being told it was good at things. Not only was it recently named one of the best places to spend Christmas in the world with our very own Christkindlmarket ranking as the third best Christmas market on the planet but O’Hare was named best airport in North America while Chicago bars were acknowledged as some of the best in the world as well as the most LGBTQ+-friendly in the country. Oh, and of course, we were named the best big city in the United States for the sixth year in a row by Condé Nast Traveler! It doesn’t come as a huge surprise, then, to learn that Chicago was recently ranked in the top 15 cities on the planet. Resonance Consultancy, an international consulting group behind worldsbestcities.com, recently released its ranking of the best cities “to live, work, invest and visit in a new global reality” placing Chicago at number 13.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO