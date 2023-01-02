ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kam Buckner: It’s very important to give Chicago the future she deserves

By Julian Saldierna
 3 days ago

Kam Buckner, Illinois State Rep. (26th) and candidate for Mayor of Chicago, is in studio with Steve Dale to touch upon the issues of crime, the SAFE-T Act and his motives for running in the mayoral race. Listen below to learn more about Kam Buckner ahead of the election on February 28 or go to his website to get involved.

