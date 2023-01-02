ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Where to find Sunkern & Sunflora in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sunkern and Sunflora are two of the earliest Grass-types found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, though they might prove underwhelming. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding the two Sunflower Pokemon in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a variety of returning Pokemon that fans know from...
dexerto.com

Brawl Stars tier list: Best Brawlers ranked (January 2023)

All of the Brawl Stars Brawlers are all fun to play as, however, some are more powerful than others in battle. To find out which characters are most effective this month, check out our Brawl Stars tier list. Brawl Stars is a popular mobile game where the player controls one...
dexerto.com

Will Disney Dreamlight Valley be worth playing after early access?

Since its release into early access in September 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has taken the gaming world by storm, gaining unprecedented popularity that continues to grow as time goes on – but will it be worth playing after it leaves early access? We’ve broken it all down here.
dexerto.com

Disguised Toast’s Valorant team reportedly set for NA Challengers qualifiers

Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang is set to sign a Valorant squad to compete in the first Valorant North American Challengers open qualifier, which begins on January 9, according to a report by Dot Esports. The popular content creator has signed multiple players to the team ahead...
dexerto.com

Wild Rift Zoe guide: Release date, best build, runes, ability upgrades

Zoe is a mage with a very unique playstyle in Wild Rift, with the ability to steal the enemies’ abilities. The champion is likely to release in patch 4.0. To help inform players of the trickster, here is everything to know. Zoe was originaly an ordinary girl, who was...
dexerto.com

Fake Pokemon Crown Zenith TCG packs have already appeared online

Pokemon TCG fans have already found fake card packs for Crown Zenith, Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion set, floating around online. The Pokemon TCG is kicking things off strongly in 2023 with the upcoming release of the Crown Zenith set, which looks to cap off the lengthy Sword & Shield expansion sets.
dexerto.com

How to get Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

Wondering how to unlock The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about accessing this deadly battleground once the game releases. Unlocking The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy enables players to battle it out against deadly AI enemies. It’s...
dexerto.com

How Private Matches work in Apex Legends: Create custom tournament & invite friends

Respawn Entertainment is finally adding private matches into Apex Legends as part of the Spellbound Collection Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game mode. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event comes chock-full of new content. The update makes quality-of-life changes, introduces new cosmetic items, balances weapons,...
dexerto.com

First look at Diablo: Book of Lorath cover art revealed

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the official cover art for Diablo: Book of Lorath, a hardcover tome set to release in June 2023. A comprehensive sourcebook replete with the knowledge of Lorath Nahr, Book of Lorath will span 170-plus pages that include new illustrations and everything one needs to continue the battle against the three Prime Evils.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go player says Team Go Rocket Grunt is “too much” after steamy encounter

A Pokemon Go player has had a particularly “close” encounter with a Team Go Rocket grunt, with the character’s avatar finding themself in the nefarious antagonist’s embrace. Pokemon Go is known for a variety of visual glitches or situationally awkward model overlaps. Players have found Pokemon...
dexerto.com

New Overwatch 2 “pay to lose” skin gives players major disadvantages in-game

A new Overwatch 2 Medusa skin is being dubbed “pay to lose” by players for giving them some big disadvantages if they have it equipped in matches. The upcoming Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event is finally making use of all those Greek skins players have been unlocking, but Widowmaker’s cosmetics are creating some big issues.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Twinkling Fantasy event: Mega Salamence, dates & times, more

Pokemon Go has just revealed its next event, Twinkling Fantasy, which is set to bring Mega Salamence to Raid Battles worldwide. It’s the new year, which means the Pokemon Go New Year’s event is set to finish and Niantic has already announced what’s coming next. The Twinkling...
dexerto.com

League of Legends patch 13.1 notes: Jax mid-scope goes live, more Yuumi nerfs

League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with LoL patch 13.1 on its way. Riot is pushing through Jax’s promised mid-scope update as well as all the planned preseason changes, as well as preparing for Yuumi’s rework: here’s the full patch notes. New year, new League...
dexerto.com

Fire Emblem Engage shows there’s still life in the Switch yet

While many are looking to the horizon for Nintendo’s next console, Fire Emblem Engage makes a strong first impression that may just surpass Three Houses. Fire Emblem may not be one of the first franchises many think of when it comes to Nintendo, but the franchise is certainly seeing a huge increase in popularity. Previously often shackled to the Nintendo 3DS, Three Houses saw the superlative strategic combat married to a social sim-like structure, and after a (great) Warriors-style spinoff with Three Hopes, the franchise is roaring back with Fire Emblem: Engage.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players refuse to “die in the snow” over Golden Shoe sweepstakes

Many Pokemon Go players say they refuse to participate in the Golden Shoe challenge for Niantic’s newest sweepstakes. Niantic recently announced the Golden Shoe challenge and sweepstakes open to players across all of its mobile games, including the fan-favorite Pokemon title. Purchases aren’t necessary to enter, nor will they...
MINNESOTA STATE
dexerto.com

Apex Legends pro HisWattson finds OP rat spot on Broken Moon map

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered an incredibly devious rat spot on the Broken Moon map, one that’s OP enough that it may get patched out of the game entirely. Despite being in the wild for a long time now, players are still discovering new ways to get...
dexerto.com

xQc finally beats Forsen’s Minecraft speed run record after two-year battle

In a tense Twitch stream, xQc has finally beaten Forsen’s incredible Minecraft speedrunning record, after over a year of training and perseverance. Despite Minecraft primarily being a calmer building game, the act of speedrunning the title is anything but chilled. It’s a challenging task that requires the perfect Minecraft world seed, skill, perseverance, and the right knowledge.
Savannah Morning News

Enter Heuchera Heaven with Dolce Appletini and Primo Wild Rose

Dolce Appletini and Primo Wild Rose were just two of the varieties that gave The Garden Guy’s container designs a touch of heuchera heaven.  Now, like you, I find myself longing for spring. In the South, we love planting heuchera in the fall or anytime from late September through early winter. This doesn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy