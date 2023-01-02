Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player is ambushed by Marill while making sandwiches
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has found themselves in a sticky situation after a stop to craft a sandwich triggers a mob of wild Marill. The Gen 9 fan is stumped on how to escape the ambush. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are experiencing a different type of adventure...
dexerto.com
Where to find Falinks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Falinks is one of the many returning Pokemon from Generation 8 found around the Paldea region. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Falinks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a number of different Pokemon that were introduced in Generation 8, like Arrokuda,...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson finds OP rat spot on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered an incredibly devious rat spot on the Broken Moon map, one that’s OP enough that it may get patched out of the game entirely. Despite being in the wild for a long time now, players are still discovering new ways to get...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player says Team Go Rocket Grunt is “too much” after steamy encounter
A Pokemon Go player has had a particularly “close” encounter with a Team Go Rocket grunt, with the character’s avatar finding themself in the nefarious antagonist’s embrace. Pokemon Go is known for a variety of visual glitches or situationally awkward model overlaps. Players have found Pokemon...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players refuse to “die in the snow” over Golden Shoe sweepstakes
Many Pokemon Go players say they refuse to participate in the Golden Shoe challenge for Niantic’s newest sweepstakes. Niantic recently announced the Golden Shoe challenge and sweepstakes open to players across all of its mobile games, including the fan-favorite Pokemon title. Purchases aren’t necessary to enter, nor will they...
dexerto.com
First look at Diablo: Book of Lorath cover art revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the official cover art for Diablo: Book of Lorath, a hardcover tome set to release in June 2023. A comprehensive sourcebook replete with the knowledge of Lorath Nahr, Book of Lorath will span 170-plus pages that include new illustrations and everything one needs to continue the battle against the three Prime Evils.
dexerto.com
How to unlock all Midseason Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Midseason Styles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players alternate outfits to wear for their favorite Battle Pass skins. Here’s how to get them all (and when they’re released). Fortnite fans are used to getting rare Super Level Styles for each season’s Battle Pass skins,...
dexerto.com
Fake Pokemon Crown Zenith TCG packs have already appeared online
Pokemon TCG fans have already found fake card packs for Crown Zenith, Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion set, floating around online. The Pokemon TCG is kicking things off strongly in 2023 with the upcoming release of the Crown Zenith set, which looks to cap off the lengthy Sword & Shield expansion sets.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs set to immortalize best-performing hero in unique way on Ilios
During the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2, Blizzard is set to immortalize the best-performing hero with their very own shiny statue on Ilios. With Overwatch 2 now entering its first full year on the market after an early access launch in October 2022, Blizzard is set to kick things off with a bang through the arrival of an all-new event.
dexerto.com
What are Account Levels & how to earn them in Fortnite
Account Levels track your progress across seasons in Fortnite, but how do you earn them? And how can you check your Account Level? We’ve got all the answers you need right here. If you’re curious to know how many times you’ve leveled up since you began playing Fortnite –...
dexerto.com
Fire Emblem Engage shows there’s still life in the Switch yet
While many are looking to the horizon for Nintendo’s next console, Fire Emblem Engage makes a strong first impression that may just surpass Three Houses. Fire Emblem may not be one of the first franchises many think of when it comes to Nintendo, but the franchise is certainly seeing a huge increase in popularity. Previously often shackled to the Nintendo 3DS, Three Houses saw the superlative strategic combat married to a social sim-like structure, and after a (great) Warriors-style spinoff with Three Hopes, the franchise is roaring back with Fire Emblem: Engage.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Jan 5 update buffs Junker Queen, Brigitte & Moira: Patch notes
A new Overwatch 2 patch just went live on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch with some hero updates and a brand new event. Season 2 of OW2 is in full swing and to celebrate the Greek mythology theme, Blizzard is introducing a brand new event, the Battle for Olympus.
dexerto.com
How to skip GTA Online cooldown for Dax missions & get Acid Lab upgrade fast
GTA Online players have found a way to get around the cooldown for Dax missions and get the Acid Lab upgrade quicker than the game plans. Here’s what you need to know. At the end of December, Rockstar Games finally dropped their long-awaited winter update in the form of the Los Santos Drug Wars.
dexerto.com
Neil Druckmann drops major hint for The Last of Us Part 3
In a recent interview, Naughty Dog’s Co-President Neil Druckmann talked about the future of The Last of Us video game franchise, hinting at more to come. The Last of Us has undoubtedly become one of PlayStation’s biggest 1st party series alongside other titans like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Insomniac’s Spider-Man series.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal hits out at ‘lazy’ Apex Legends pros for not practicing
Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, professional Apex Legends player for TSM, has echoed criticism of the competitive community and hit out at players for their “laziness”. The Apex Legends pro scene is currently going through a tough period. Recent developments have seen multiple esports organizations withdraw from the space, including Cloud9, G2 and Team Liquid.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players want Rampage-style buff for “least picked” sniper
Apex Legends fans want to see the “least picked” sniper get a charging buff similar to the Rampart in order to boost its utility. Apex Legends is set to get some pretty big updates to kick off 2023, with the new Spellbound Collection Event introducing new cosmetics and a new heirloom for Seer.
dexerto.com
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
dexerto.com
How Private Matches work in Apex Legends: Create custom tournament & invite friends
Respawn Entertainment is finally adding private matches into Apex Legends as part of the Spellbound Collection Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game mode. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event comes chock-full of new content. The update makes quality-of-life changes, introduces new cosmetic items, balances weapons,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players beg devs to bring back fan-favorite mode from Warzone 1
Warzone 2 players are demanding that the Plunder mode from the original game makes a comeback in Warzone 2. The original Warzone Plunder mode swiftly rose to become a fan-favorite amongst players, with many using it to level up guns quickly. Players would respawn constantly, complete contracts for large sums of money, and prizes would be sprinkled everywhere on the map.
dexerto.com
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 details: Release date, rumored changes
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is coming to a close soon, meaning Valorant Episode 6 is on its way. While details regarding the upcoming new Valorant Episode are still scarce, here’s everything we currently know. As of the article’s writing, Valorant is still on Episode 5 Act 3. But...
Comments / 0