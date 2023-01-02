While many are looking to the horizon for Nintendo’s next console, Fire Emblem Engage makes a strong first impression that may just surpass Three Houses. Fire Emblem may not be one of the first franchises many think of when it comes to Nintendo, but the franchise is certainly seeing a huge increase in popularity. Previously often shackled to the Nintendo 3DS, Three Houses saw the superlative strategic combat married to a social sim-like structure, and after a (great) Warriors-style spinoff with Three Hopes, the franchise is roaring back with Fire Emblem: Engage.

15 HOURS AGO