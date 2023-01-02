Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
actionnews5.com
Suspects steal car, crash into parked car trying to drive away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While stealing a car, a couple of suspects crashed into a parked car trying to drive away. Memphis Police Department responded to this incident on Steven Road on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Video surveillance revealed that three men crossed O’Brien Park, climbed a fence, and...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspect charged with murder after man gunned down at Orange Mound apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed at an Orange Mound apartment community. On Dec. 5, Memphis Police responded to the Brentwood Commons apartments in Orange Mound, in the 2800 block of Eden Park Drive. They found an unresponsive man laying...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspect faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at man, chasing him in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at another man while driving down the street. The incident happened Dec. 26 as the victim drove down Highland Street. According to an affidavit, Devin Davis, 31, was driving his own vehicle, chasing the man. Davis fired shots...
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life after a shooting in Frayser on Tuesday. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 10:14 on Jan. 3 on Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital, says police. He was later pronounced dead at...
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
2 boys critically injured in accident involving stolen vehicle, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two boys are in critical condition after an accident involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to a two-vehicle accident around 3:40 a.m. at Riverdale and Stateline Road. Shelby County Fire Department took the two juveniles to...
actionnews5.com
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for several suspects after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint outside a Memphis apartment complex and then beat his wife and stole her purse after she heard the commotion and stepped outside to investigate. Police responded to the incident at Ivy Chase...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in burned car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a burned car Tuesday night. MPD responded to a car fire on the 3500 block of Silas Road at 9:20 p.m. Police say after the Memphis Fire Department put out the flames, a 46-year-old man...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that led to a 16-year-old’s death on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, but she...
actionnews5.com
Car crash on Poplar leaves both drivers injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left two injured. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. One driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The other was taken...
actionnews5.com
1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash on Riverdale Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that left three injured on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Riverdale Drive and Stateline Road at 3:40 a.m. Two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A man was also taken to the hospital...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Man shot and killed, one detained, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport area late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at 9:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has been detained, MPD said.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at 9:36 on Hazelwood Avenue, according to MPD. A male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
actionnews5.com
Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a man dead. Officers responded to a shooting on Devon Drive at 9:06 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on scene say MPD. MPD detained a man. This is an ongoing investigation.
Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error
UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
1 killed after crash near Midtown, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash near Midtown late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to the two-car crash around 10:20 p.m. at Poplar Avenue near Belleair Drive. One driver was taken to Regional One in critical condition, another was taken to Baptist East in...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting 2 men during fight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people during a fight. The shooting happened Jan. 1 in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where two men had been shot in the stomach, according to an affidavit.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Senior home mourns ‘heartbreaking’ loss of 72-year-old in deadly fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five days after a deadly fire ripped through a Hickory Hill independent living facility, the community is just beginning to grasp the loss. “It was heartbreaking because we lost the sweetest man ever,” said Vanecia Belser Kimbrow, the facility’s chief manager. “He was sweet. He was kind. He was gentle.
