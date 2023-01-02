6 to get ECSU Chancellor's Legacy Award

Elizabeth City State University’s prestigious Chancellor’s Legacy Award will be presented to six community and education leaders at the university’s annual scholarship gala in March.

This year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award honorees include Dr. Eyualem Abebe, Ulysses Bell, Dr. Saundra Sellars Copeland, Virginia Lawrence Houston, Tony F. Lassiter, and former state Sen. Bob Steinburg.

Steinburg posted a notification on Facebook over the weekend about the Chancellor’s Legacy Award honorees. A spokeswoman for ECSU couldn’t immediately be reached Monday.

The annual scholarship gala where the Chancellor’s Legacy awards will be presented is scheduled for March 11 at 6 p.m.

The following is a short biographical sketch of each award winner:

• Abebe is chair of natural sciences at ECSU. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia and a doctorate from Ghent University in Belgium.

In addition to his teaching, Abebe is involved in extensive research in areas such as microbiology and ecology.

• Bell graduated from ECSU and also has a law degree from N.C. Central University. He is the principal of the Bell Group and is a board member at River City Community Development Corp.

He funded the installation of a 17-panel history of African-Americans in aviation at the STEM complex on the ECSU campus.

• Houston served on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education from 2013 until 2022. She was appointed in 2013 to fill a vacancy on the board, and then was elected to an Inside City Limits seat on the board in 2014 and again in 2018. She did not seek reelection to a third four-year term.

• Lassiter is a 1981 graduate of John A. Holmes High School in Edenton and a 1986 graduate of ECSU. He is active in alumni activities and recruiting students to attend ECSU.

• Copeland is a 1971 graduate of ECSU and was crowned Ms. Alumni in 2021 after raising more than $60,000 for scholarships. She is co-founder of the Florence H. Lee Scholarship Fund at Emanuel A.M.E. Church, in Portsmouth, Virginia, which has awarded college scholarships to more than 75 students over more than quarter of a century.

In 2017 she established the Dr. Saundra Sellars Copeland Scholarship of Merit for a graduating high school senior planning to attend ECSU and majoring in elementary education or special education. In 2018, she added two additional merit scholarships for graduate students.

• Steinburg, a Chowan County Republican, was elected to the N.C. House in 2012, where he served until his election to the N.C. Senate in 2018. He resigned his Senate post this summer after losing in the Republican primary for the newly drawn 1st Senate District to fellow state Sen. Norman Sanderson of Pamlico County.

Steinburg was a vocal advocate for ECSU in the General Assembly.