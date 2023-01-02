ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHiLz_0k1JJKmB00

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture.

The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season — even after a year marred by poor offensive play and some befuddling moments in recent losses.

Not surprisingly, the defensive-minded Belichick has that side of ball to thank for the opportunity his team will have on Sunday.

When the Patriots have needed a game-changing play this season, often it’s been their defense that has answered the call. The latest example — Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter, go-ahead interception return for a touchdown in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami — has set the Patriots up for a one-game showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Win and they are back in the playoffs. Lose and their season is almost certainly over.

“Right now, the only thing that matters is Buffalo. So, it doesn’t matter what did or didn’t happen some other week or series of weeks or anything else. We’ll see what happens against Buffalo,” Belichick said Monday. “We’re in a one-game season and need to play well against one of the most explosive offenses and certainly one of the top players in the league.”

NFL

That player is, of course, Josh Allen, who threw for a pair of touchdowns in the Bills’ 24-10 win in Foxborough last month.

Including the playoffs last season, the Bills have won their last three meetings with New England.

But none of that will be on the Patriots’ minds this week.

“We’re going to go out there and play together, give it our best shot for 60 minutes. I think that’s something we can live with,” safety Devin McCourty said. “Anything else I think will crush us as individuals. I think that’s why you see this team coming out here next week, practice our butts off, go out there in Buffalo and try to get in the playoffs.”

WHAT’S WORKING

New England’s defense was impressive on Sunday even without key members of the secondary.

The Patriots were tasked with slowing down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle despite missing defensive backs Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (placed on injured reserve with a knee injury) and Marcus Jones (concussion).

Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant started at cornerback, along with practice squad call-up Tae Hayes providing support in certain alignments. To help them out, the coaching staff stuck mostly to zone schemes. Hill and Waddle were targeted 12 times but were limited to a combined seven catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns. Tight end Mike Gesicki had two catches for 18 yards and a TD.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

As good a job as the defense did against the Dolphins — who had to use both their backup and third-string quarterbacks — the Patriots will be in a much better position against the Bills if they get back some of their missing defensive backs. If not, Allen could have a field day.

STOCK UP

Dugger. His 39-yard pick-6 was his third defensive TD of the season. He also had a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Detroit on Oct. 9 and a 16-yard pick-6 at Las Vegas on Dec. 18. The last NFL player with three defensive TDs in a season was Darius Slay of Philadelphia last year.

STOCK DOWN

Left tackle Trent Brown added to his penalty total, getting flagged for a false start in the second quarter. He’s tied for the NFL lead with 13 penalties on the season.

INJURIES

Receiver Jakobi Meyers injured his shoulder on his 1-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter. He said afterward he expected to be fine for this week. In addition to the injuries to Mills, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith sat out with concussions.

KEY NUMBER

14 — The number of yards Rhamondre Stevenson needs to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. It would be the first 1,000-yard season for a Patriots player since 2016, when LeGarrette Blount rushed for 1,161 yards.

NEXT STEPS

The Patriots were treated to an unseasonably warm game-time temperature of 51 degrees against the Dolphins. But the early forecast for their Sunday’s road showdown with the Bills calls for a temperature of 32 degrees.

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bills-Patriots to be Played Sunday, No Delay Anticipated

The NFL has announced the finalized version of the game schedule for Week 18, NFL Public Relations Official Brian McCarthy announced on Wednesday and the Bills-Patriots will not be delayed. The Bengals and Ravens matchup is the final game to be announced and that will be played at 1 p.m....
NESN

Patriots Coach Praises Bill Belichick’s Handling Of Damar Hamlin Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — No team in the NFL has had a tougher week than the Buffalo Bills, whose focus continues to be on the improved recovery of safety Damar Hamlin. But it’s also been a difficult, heavy week for the rest of the league, including the Patriots. Beyond having to prepare for what surely will be an emotionally charged game against the Bills on Sunday, New England’s players and coaches have dealt with their own feelings on what happened to Hamlin.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Comeback

Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling

The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death

As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots get good news on key playmaker entering Bills game

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got some good news on the injury front during Thursday's practice. They may have one of their top offensive playmakers available to them when they take on one of the game's best offenses in Buffalo. Rookie do-it-all athlete Marcus Jones (concussion) was present during a cloudy...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Perry: Can Pats summon intensity while feeling sympathy for Bills?

FOXBORO -- Player after player at Gillette Stadium touched on it. They're feeling for Damar Hamlin, his family and the entire Bills organization. They've reacted to the events of this week as much of the world has, with sympathy for the team they're about to try to beat. It's a...
NBC Sports

How will Bill Belichick prepare the Patriots to play the Bills?

The Damar Hamlin situation shook the NFL world this week and undoubtedly impacted the mental state of players across the league. It was a harsh reminder of the risks that come with playing the violent sport of football. Nonetheless, coaches are tasked with getting their players ready to suit up...
NFLDraftBible

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
NBC Sports

NFL makes mental health and support resources available to players and staff

In a memo sent to all teams on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs that last night’s game will not resume this week, and that the teams will be promptly advised of any decisions made. The league also has provided information to all teams regarding mental health and...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy