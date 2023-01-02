ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick

The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time. Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that... The post Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident

Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:41 PMLeah Atenu200bI hope that Damar has a smooth recovery. 8:52 PMud83cudccfDC_Supernovaud83cudccfu200bpray for damar!. 9:06 PMtruth hurtsu200bDamar... 9:14 PMTony Mazzochiu200bI am prying for damar. 9:23 PMChoua loru200b#49ers how can we clean up...
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft

On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

‘80 for Brady’ Director Kyle Marvin Recalls ‘Wild’ First Reaction to Tom Brady In 2017 Patriots Uniform

Kyle Marvin’s feature directorial debut, “80 for Brady,” is an epic retelling of the 2017 Super Bowl, where then-quarterback of the New England Patriots Tom Brady guided his team to a historic comeback victory. But the sports comedy is grounded in jarring realism as Brady and former Patriots like Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman don their old jerseys for a cinematic reenactment of the nail-biting game.

