Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
NFL Superstar Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Dating Milwaukee Bucks’ Owner’s Daughter Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly dating after the Milwaukee Bucks' owner's daughter's was seen cheering for Rodgers during a Green Bay Packers game.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick
The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time. Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that... The post Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
chatsports.com
49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:41 PMLeah Atenu200bI hope that Damar has a smooth recovery. 8:52 PMud83cudccfDC_Supernovaud83cudccfu200bpray for damar!. 9:06 PMtruth hurtsu200bDamar... 9:14 PMTony Mazzochiu200bI am prying for damar. 9:23 PMChoua loru200b#49ers how can we clean up...
7-Round NFL Mock Draft for Las Vegas Raiders
If the NFL Draft order was locked in today, the Raiders would own the No. 8 pick. They would have three selections inside the top 75 picks as they look to rebuild the roster. Here is a full seven-round mock draft for the Raiders going into the final week of the season:
WCVB
Patriots players, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady among top donors for Damar Hamlin's toy drive
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A handful of New England Patriots players are among the top donors for a community toy drive organized by Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after his heart stopped following a tackle during Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's what Chiefs S Juan Thornhill saw from Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham in Week 17
For the last 17 games they’ve played against the Kansas City Chiefs, Derek Carr has been the starting quarterback for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. That won’t be the case when Week 18 kicks off on Saturday as the Raiders have opted to start QB Jarrett Stidham in the final two games of the season.
Bill Belichick could weigh in heavily on NFL's plans after Damar Hamlin incident
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston suggested NFL elder statesman Bill Belichick could have a strong voice on the league’s plans after the Damar Hamlin injury Monday night.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all
The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths. Here's a look at the odds to win the...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
SFGate
‘80 for Brady’ Director Kyle Marvin Recalls ‘Wild’ First Reaction to Tom Brady In 2017 Patriots Uniform
Kyle Marvin’s feature directorial debut, “80 for Brady,” is an epic retelling of the 2017 Super Bowl, where then-quarterback of the New England Patriots Tom Brady guided his team to a historic comeback victory. But the sports comedy is grounded in jarring realism as Brady and former Patriots like Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman don their old jerseys for a cinematic reenactment of the nail-biting game.
