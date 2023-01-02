Read full article on original website
Related
Check your Christmas tree — families are finding odd clusters hiding hundreds of bugs
Here’s what to look for before you find hundreds of green guests in your branches.
People are eating their Christmas trees to get rid of them
With the holidays over, people no longer have use for their Christmas trees. And instead of just throwing trees out, many individuals are eating them. SIMILAR STORIES: Scenes from ‘world’s largest Christmas tree auction’ in central Pa. PennLive has previously reported how farms around Pennsylvania typically accept...
Tips for recycling your Christmas tree in your yard or through your city
Cut Christmas trees can be used to help protect plants over the winter or even to feed wildlife.
espnquadcities.com
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
Survival Shelters: The Fallen Tree Shelter
If you are in a survival situation in the woods or in other forested parts of the world, there are different kinds of shelters you can build in order to help you survive the elements. Here, I am going to talk about one of the simplest kinds of survival shelters that you can build. It is easy to build, but it does require some degree of planning and luck in order to implement, so that is probably why I do not see too many people do videos or articles about creating this particular kind of shelter. Anyway, here is a short article about how you can build a fallen tree shelter from the kind of materials you can easily find in the woods or in the jungle, or pretty much any type of environment on the planet Earth where you can locate a lot of trees.
KXAN
Tips From Our Garden Guru On Post Freeze Plant Care
Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph to offer tips on garden recover post freeze and share ways to prepare your garden for any upcoming severe weather. Many things such as clipping off the dead leaves or providing fertilizer will encourage new growth. New growth is more susceptible to damage when/if we get another freeze, the plants need to focus on repair and recovery.
Alpacas and llamas snack on Christmas trees in unique recycling program
The woman behind a Cornwall non-profit community project has come up with a rather unique way to recycle Christmas trees.Mary Harvey, who runs CHAT (Chy Lowen Alpacas Tregaswith), feeds her alpacas and llamas trees that are discarded after the festive season.In a social media post, Ms Harvey shared how her animals love to snack on the foilage - and she was inundated with donations.This footage shows the alpacas munching away.CHAT is a project dedicated to helping children and young adults with a variety of issues using animal-assisted intervention (AAI).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea
dcnewsnow.com
Best winter wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your...
myscience.org
Trees as witnesses to environmental pollution
Trees absorb tiny metal particles from the air and soil and deposit them in their tissues. This has been shown by an experiment conducted by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL. These findings open up possibilities for detecting environmental pollution or even remedying it in the future.
Using Rock In Your Landscape
Using rock in your landscape can add a lot of contrast to your lawn and can give you great ground cover while keeping the maintenance very low. Using rock can be relatively inexpensive. So, how can you use rock in your yard to create a beautiful landscape? Let's take a look at some fun ideas.
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Slow Gardening: How to Put the “Gardening” Back in Gardening
Have you heard of Slow Gardening? Lately, gardening is not typically something that people take their time with. I have watched some popular garden vloggers and influencers and they want it all done now, buying the latest hybrid plants, using bags of fertilizers, quick-starting additives etc. It feels like we are being pushed to get things done fast and see results right away.
epicgardening.com
Ramial Chipped Wood: How To Use It In Your Garden
Ramial chipped wood is different from arborist wood chips or other forms of wood chips. Unlike arborist’s chips, ramial chips are taken from slender green branches, usually less than 7 cm or ¼ inch in diameter. Ramial chipped wood can include organic matter like green leaves along with these young green shoots.
a-z-animals.com
Do Spider Plants Produce Flowers?
While many of us have seen photographs of gorgeous spider plants, most people are entirely unaware that these plants actually bloom. Many people are so accustomed to thinking of spider plants as nothing more than leaves and stalks of green that they are unaware that they may actually produce blossoms. Spider plants can actually produce lovely little white blossoms if given the correct care.
Dear Recycle Lady: Christmas wreaths, compost and sensitive documents
Dear Recycle Lady, This year my Christmas wreaths were made of pine wired onto a heavy wire frame. They were beautiful, but what do I do with them now? Are these wire frames recyclable? Hope They Recycle Dear Hope They Recycle, Yes, your wire frames are recyclable. Just remove the pine from the wire and […] The post Dear Recycle Lady: Christmas wreaths, compost and sensitive documents appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
thededicatedhouse.com
Disposing of Household Waste Properly: 4 Things You Should Know
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Household waste can be a significant problem if not disposed of properly. It can create an eyesore, and it can also be harmful to the environment. This blog post discusses four things you should know about disposing of household waste. It also provides some tips on how to do it correctly.
a-z-animals.com
Succulent Plant Care: How to Care for Most Succulents!
The world of succulents is a vast and diverse one, with thousands of species in all shapes, sizes, and colors. But regardless of which succulent you have, some basic care tips will help it thrive. Succulents are easy to care for—all you have to do is keep them watered and...
yankodesign.com
This ordinary looking gadget transforms plastic bags and soft plastics into bricks
For people who like saving things up like plastic bags and other single-use bags for future use, chances are you actually won’t be using more than half of them anytime soon. You end up having a lot of plastic bags inside other plastic bags until you finally decide to get rid of them, therefore adding up to all the plastic pollution if you don’t bring it to a recycling center. Not all places have a center nearby so they most likely end up in the trash and don’t get recycled. What if you had a machine in your house that can help you take a convenient first step in the recycling process?
backyardgardener.com
Spring Garden and January Gardening Tips
Janus, who lends his name to the month of January, was the dual-faced Roman god of gates and doors. He also was called the god of beginnings as it was commonly believed that you needed to go through a door or gate in order to enter a new place or beginning.
Comments / 0