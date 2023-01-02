ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Local business owner discusses how she’s handling the minimum wage increase

By Callihan Marshall
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQB3Q_0k1JG48700

FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The minimum wage increase for counties outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County took effect at the start of the new year. Meanwhile business owner, Marty Richardson, is now battling that on top of inflation.

Richardson owns four different restaurants and cafes: Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Fairmount and in Township 5, and Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar.

Minimum wage in upstate New York to increase on December 31

Richardson says she’s been in the restaurant industry for many years, and she’s never seen it like this.

“I’ve worked in restaurants my entire adult life and it’s never been as hard as it’s been the last couple years. I mean between Covid, trying to maneuver that and manage that and to come out of it, now that business is back, we still have supply chain issues.”

She says the prices are also hard to manage.

Now that minimum wage has taken effect, this is just another financial hit she’s taking. “You’re talking 2,3,4 people a shift, a dollar each shift per hour,” said Richardson. “It doesn’t seem like a significant increase but that is probably one of the bigger increases we’ve had so at this point in time, taking on a dollar an hour on multiple shifts per week and add the inflation,  right now it’s going to be really difficult to absorb.”

She said about 15-20 of her employees will see that increase, so she’s had to make some changes at her diner, Nestico’s Too.

“I would say most items on the menu would increase $0.30 to $0.50 (per item) so absorbable for like a customer but, that makes a big difference to us even though it’s such a small amount.”

Despite Covid, inflation, and the minimum wage increase, Richardson strives to make her employees happy.

“I just really like people to feel their worth and I feel like when they do a good job I just like to keep giving them more money and I feel like in the long run it’s better for them and it’s better for us, so we just try to really take care of our people.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Study by former head of NYC DOT reveals surprising reason for congestion

NEW YORK -- We all know gridlock in the city is bad. But according to a new traffic study by the former head of Department of Transportation, the culprit might surprise you.As controversial as the idea of congestion pricing is, it begs the question: what is responsible for the gridlock in Midtown?"I would say trucks," one person said."Personal cars," another said."Well there's a lot of one-passenger drivers," another added.A new study by former DOT commissioner Lucius Riccio points the finger at ride-share companies.READ MORE: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricingLast fall, the NYU Stern adjunct professor shot more than 90 videos documenting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed

Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
ctexaminer.com

After Oldest House is Demolished, Norwalk Officials Debate Demolition Delay, Affordable Housing and Energy Conservation Goals

NORWALK – After the demolition of a 1677 home, local officials reconsidered city regulations and the balance between historic preservation, affordable housing and energy conservation goals. At its November meeting, members of the city Ordinance Committee discussed the demolition of the Thomas Hyatt House at 21 Willow Street, which...
NORWALK, CT
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy