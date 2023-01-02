Local business owner discusses how she’s handling the minimum wage increase

FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The minimum wage increase for counties outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County took effect at the start of the new year. Meanwhile business owner, Marty Richardson, is now battling that on top of inflation.

Richardson owns four different restaurants and cafes: Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Fairmount and in Township 5, and Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar.

Richardson says she’s been in the restaurant industry for many years, and she’s never seen it like this.

“I’ve worked in restaurants my entire adult life and it’s never been as hard as it’s been the last couple years. I mean between Covid, trying to maneuver that and manage that and to come out of it, now that business is back, we still have supply chain issues.”

She says the prices are also hard to manage.

Now that minimum wage has taken effect, this is just another financial hit she’s taking. “You’re talking 2,3,4 people a shift, a dollar each shift per hour,” said Richardson. “It doesn’t seem like a significant increase but that is probably one of the bigger increases we’ve had so at this point in time, taking on a dollar an hour on multiple shifts per week and add the inflation, right now it’s going to be really difficult to absorb.”

She said about 15-20 of her employees will see that increase, so she’s had to make some changes at her diner, Nestico’s Too.

“I would say most items on the menu would increase $0.30 to $0.50 (per item) so absorbable for like a customer but, that makes a big difference to us even though it’s such a small amount.”

Despite Covid, inflation, and the minimum wage increase, Richardson strives to make her employees happy.

“I just really like people to feel their worth and I feel like when they do a good job I just like to keep giving them more money and I feel like in the long run it’s better for them and it’s better for us, so we just try to really take care of our people.”

