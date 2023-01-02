ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gail Hedrick
3d ago

This is bull too. I just read an article that said the average retired person has saved 300,000. Can’t stop working at 55 and live long on that. The government doesn’t want you to work.

Curtis Adair
3d ago

They left the work force and are being paid not to work...

Userjama eb
2d ago

1.1M ppl died of covid & many more were disabled by it & u expect the survivors to work for poverty wages. Thats where they went

The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends

Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection from early vaccines

A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection …. A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. FBI: Quinton Simon’s remains still undergoing testing. The FBI is still in possession...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

A Small Step in a Huge Landscape

The Nature Conservancy is one of the largest conservation organizations in the world, and we employ many different tools to accomplish our goals. We support the protection of endangered species, we rehabilitate and restore ecosystems, and we search for solutions to mitigate climate change. What may come as a surprise to some, however, is that one of the main tools in our conservation toolbox is purchasing, conserving, and transferring critical pieces of land.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new round of grants Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant local matches, nearly $455 million will be used to serve more than 76,000 locations...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA

Brian Kemp has won a second term as governor without telling us what he wants to accomplish in that second term. OK, that’s not quite true. Just by winning, he has already kept his biggest campaign promise, the promise that served as the basis of his entire re-election bid: “Stacey Abrams is not going to […] The post Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA

