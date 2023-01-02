Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street
David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
Current Publishing
CCPR eyes dog park site in east Carmel on land owned by school district
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is in discussions with Carmel Clay Schools to potentially use land owned by the school district for a second dog park. The proposed site is on the southwest corner of River Road and Main Street. CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said the site could be a good fit because the dog park wouldn’t be immediately adjacent to homes and meets an objective in the department’s master plan to add a dog park on the east side of town. The long-term plan also calls for another dog park on the west side of town.
Southside Times
Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
Current Publishing
Funeral procession for Carmel councilor to travel through Central District today
Before he is laid to rest, Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, who died last week at the age of 70, will take one final trip through the Central District, the area he represented. The funeral procession will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Jan. 3 and will include a brief...
Current Publishing
Clay Township board member Snyder to run for Carmel City Council
Clay Township Board Member Matthew Snyder announced Jan. 2 that he will run for an at-large position on the Carmel City Council in the Republican primary in May. Snyder, a lifelong Carmel resident and graduate of Carmel High School, has served on the township board for 12 years. He took a leading role in overseeing the Clay Township Impact Program, which committed nearly $100 million for capital improvement projects that included funds for park improvements, a Carmel Dads’ Club fieldhouse and a Carmel Clay Historical Society Museum.
WTHR
Theater trash dilemma in Avon
One business in Avon says their business has turned into a dumping zone. And they want it to stop.
Current Publishing
Area nonprofits receive Round Up grants
Boone REMC’s Operation Round Up Board of Trustees recently awarded more than $15,000 to area nonprofits and programs with the following grants:. The Arc of Greater Boone County received $3,000 to replace the main entrance door for its work services program, which provides job training for persons with disabilities and special needs.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis city councilors tell library board to name former interim leader as CEO
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sixteen City-County Council members have signed a joint statement asking the Indianapolis Public Library Board to name Nichelle Hayes, the previous interim chief executive officer, to the permanent role. This letter comes after a month’s worth of controversy surrounding the board’s decision to name an out-of-state...
Current Publishing
Carmel PorchFest begins grant program
Carmel PorchFest officials have announced the new Carmel PorchFest Grant Program designed to provide financial support for up-and-coming musicians in the community in the form of grants to cover items such as new instruments, lessons, schooling and other musical opportunities in exchange for volunteer hours. As part of the Grant...
readthereporter.com
Old friends & new ring in 2023 at Noblesville Wolfies
(From left) Kae Campbell, Sydney Farrer, and John Sampson took a moment on New Year’s Eve to pose for The Reporter’s camera at Wolfies, 20999 Hague Road, Noblesville. Sampson told The Reporter that Farrer was hands down the best server he had met in a very long time.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Current Publishing
Retired Boone County surveyor recognized
Following his retirement, longtime Boone County Surveyor Kenneth Hedge is being honored by the Boone County Board of Commissioners for his years of service to the county. “His work affected everything from farm yields to roads and bridges. Everything he touched has made an impact on the county,” county commissioner Tom Santelli stated. “He is the right kind of elected official, always putting our citizens ahead of himself. He will be deeply missed.”
readthereporter.com
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
Current Publishing
Shackleford to host ‘listening tour’ in Lawrence
Indianapolis mayor candidate Robin Shackleford will conduct the first of eight “Listening Tour” stops from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Lawrence branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, 7898 Hague Rd. Shackleford, who is challenging incumbent Joe Hogsett in the May primary election for the Democratic...
Current Publishing
Construction continues for Station 38
Construction, led by Terre Haute-based company Garmong Construction, continues on Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 38. Upon completion, the station will be the newest for the city in nearly 36 years. The 17,000-square-foot facility will feature a five-bay apparatus area, 14-dorm living area, two day rooms, a kitchen, fitness area, turnout...
Current Publishing
Planting local roots: Garcia’s Gardens sells organic goods to residents, restaurants and stores
When it comes to growing a business, gardening might be one of the most difficult. From the challenges of planting seasons to keeping up with trends, one local farmer has high hopes for the new year. Garcia’s Gardens, at 11717 42nd St. in Lawrence, is an urban farm that grows...
Current Publishing
Full ‘STEAM’ ahead: Noblesville Schools introduces elementary students to specialty disciplines
Noblesville Schools is giving elementary students a head start in STEAM education. “The STEAM class is an opportunity for all of our elementary students to gain real-world experience in science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Wes Dicken, elementary STEAM lead teacher. “Students in all grade levels (kindergarten through fifth) experience hands-on tasks, challenges and lessons in areas like robotics, biology, data analysis, physics and engineering. This is a standalone class that all students participate in regularly throughout the year. Learning in this class aligns with the standards that students cover in their regular classrooms.”
Current Publishing
Digging up the past: Pre-Civil War cemetery rediscovered, restored
Work was recently completed to restore McCord Cemetery in Whitestown. The restoration is expected to preserve a piece of Boone County history for generations to come, thanks to the efforts of local historian Mike Hancock and the Worth Township Trustees Office, among others. In December 2016, Whitestown officials planned to...
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
