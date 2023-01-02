ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments

unity n da community
3d ago

new year...same BS!!! sounds like none of those shooting were "defending myself" type.....and what would a 14yr old be doing out at 4am

4
Banenny
3d ago

Too bad they weren’t taking out… free hospitlalisation…. And we wonder why medical costs are rising! You and me are paying for cockroach clowns!

3
Bill Johnson
3d ago

And how is CPDs homicide solve rate. I think as the ones that pay their salaries we have a right to know. I think it is pretty low. Can anyone prove me wrong?

2
 

WKYC

14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
CLEVELAND, OH

