Suspect Arrested In New Year’s Eve Shooting Death Of Akron Woman: A suspect in the murder and felony assault of a 38-year-old mother has been detained in Akron. Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody by the northern Ohio fugitive task force at home in the Summit Lake section of Akron, close to the 200 block of East Miller Avenue.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO