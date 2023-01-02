ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why children should have their own New Year’s resolutions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Adults aren’t the only ones that can make New Year’s resolutions.

It’s a great time of year for kids to also form good habits for 2023 and beyond.

Wendy Severino and her daughters are making New Year’s resolutions for the first time.

“Spending more time together as a family, like have dinner together, three to four days without cell phones on the table,” said Severino.

“I really just want to keep my grades up since I just entered high school,” said 14-year-old Jaileen.

“Instead of like, you know, scrolling through TikTok or like, you know, any other apps, we could do something more productive,” said 17-year-old Dareline.

Pediatrician Dr. Steph Lee said that setting goals are important for children. Resolutions can help kids make good decisions, build self-confidence and improve troubleshooting skills.

A good resolution for preschoolers: cleaning up toys by putting them where they belong or trying new foods, especially different colors of vegetables.

For kids ages five to 12, drink water every day, keep soda and fruit drinks only for special times or try to find a new physical activity or sport and do it a few times a week.

“Make sure you try to encourage sticking to your goals/one way is making sure to write them down somewhere so they’re physically visible. Also making sure that they’re actually achievable,” said Dr. Lee.

