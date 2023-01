LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Despite overcoming an 18-point halftime deficit, USC's 60-58 road loss to No. 10 UCLA will sting. The Trojans (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) battled all the way back to take a 58-56 lead with 28 seconds left courtesy of a hook shot from Reese-Dixon Waters, but ...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO