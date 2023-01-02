Read full article on original website
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins F sidelined with lower leg fracture (report)
After one of the best moments of his career in the midst of the best season of his career, Jake DeBrusk is headed to the shelf with an injury for the Bruins. DeBrusk scored both Boston goals in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic, but he left Fenway Park in a walking boot.
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs with cash, open up roster spot
The Celtics made their first trade of the 2022-23 season by dealing away Noah Vonleh along with cash to the San Antonio Spurs according to a league source. Shams Charania of the Athletic was first to report the deal. Vonleh’s contract was set to guarantee for the season this weekend...
Why Malcolm Brogdon believes Celtics ‘relaxed’ before blowout loss to Thunder
In between matchups with a pair of MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, the Celtics probably thought they could it easy on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a late scratch due to illness. Instead, the Thunder made all kinds of history...
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins place F on injured reserve, likely out 4 weeks
The Bruins are expecting to miss Jake DeBrusk for about a month. General manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday that the team was placing DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for lower body and hand injuries. Chris Wagner has been recalled from Providence. From the Bruins’ press release:. “The expected...
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More
As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
Jaylen Brown asked to guard Luka Doncic in Celtics’ blowout win over Mavericks
With the Celtics reeling after an embarrassing loss to the Thunder, they then needed to go up against the hottest team in the NBA in the Mavericks. That also meant facing superstar Luka Doncic, who’s been busy putting up lofty numbers over the past couple weeks to take the league by storm.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined for ‘inappropriate language’ in blowout Thunder loss
After Marcus Smart was ejected as part of a frustrating blowout loss to the Thunder, the Celtics guard also got a hit to the wallet. The NBA announced Thursday that Smart was fined $35,000 for “directing inappropriate language” toward an official. Smart was hit with his second technical...
Celtics vs. Mavericks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from one of the ugliest defensive performances in franchise history when they face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas. Boston surrendered 150 points on Tuesday night against the Thunder, the most given up in a game since 1979 and have lost the first two games of their four-game road swing. Jayson Tatum and company will look to bounce back against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks who are riding a seven-game winning streak leading into the matchup. The showdown between Tatum and Doncic will also be a fun preview of the top contenders for the NBA MVP.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark named to NHL’s Atlantic All-Star team
Linus Ullmark’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 season has earned the Bruins goalie a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. It’s the first selection for the second-year Bruin. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (21), save percentage (.939) and goals against average (1.86) and is a big reason Boston has the best record in the NHL.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari takes ‘first’ step toward return from torn ACL
After suffering an embarrassing blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics were in need of something uplifting. On Wednesday, good news came in the form of a video from Celtics wing Danilo Gallinari, who’s currently healing from a torn ACL and hasn’t played a game all season.
