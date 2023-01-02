ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
Celtics vs. Mavericks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from one of the ugliest defensive performances in franchise history when they face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas. Boston surrendered 150 points on Tuesday night against the Thunder, the most given up in a game since 1979 and have lost the first two games of their four-game road swing. Jayson Tatum and company will look to bounce back against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks who are riding a seven-game winning streak leading into the matchup. The showdown between Tatum and Doncic will also be a fun preview of the top contenders for the NBA MVP.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark named to NHL’s Atlantic All-Star team

Linus Ullmark’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 season has earned the Bruins goalie a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. It’s the first selection for the second-year Bruin. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (21), save percentage (.939) and goals against average (1.86) and is a big reason Boston has the best record in the NHL.
