Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week?

Jaylyn Arosemena, Tualatin

The junior post had a strong all-around performance for the Timberwolves with 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocked shots and two steals in their 54-28 win over Wilsonville during action at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School. She had 21 points and eight rebounds in a 44-36 tournament win over Jefferson.

Sofia Bell, Jesuit

The senior guard scored a game-high 24 points while also having seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots for the Crusaders in their 62-38 win over Sheldon during play at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School. She had 15 points, four rebounds and three steals in a 64-53 loss to Sierra Canyon.

Lizzy Bennett, West Salem

The senior scored 16 points, tying her for team-high honors, while also having six steals and three rebounds in helping the Titans post a 59-39 win over Kentwood, Wash., during play at the POA Holiday Classic at Lincoln High School. Bennett scored 16 points and had six rebounds in a 46-42 tournament win over West Linn.

Gabby Bland, Crescent Valley

The senior guard poured in 25 points to help the Raiders roll to a 53-43 win over Bishop Alemany, Calif., at the West Coast Jamboree in San Francisco.

Zoe Borter, Beaverton

The senior had a double-double for the Beavers, with 23 points (on 8-for-12 shooting) and 10 rebounds, as well as four assists in their 52-44 win over South Medford during play at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Morgan Brunner, Central Catholic

The junior scored 11 points to help the Rams post a 49-38 win over Annie Wright, Wash., during their final game of the POA Holiday Classic at Grant High School.

KJ Custer, McNary

The senior guard tied her career high with 22 points while also having four steals and four rebounds for the Celtics in their 56-47 win over Franklin during play at the POA Holiday Classic at McDaniel High School.

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas

The senior guard scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Cavaliers in their 75-28 win over Wilsonville in a game at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School. She scored a game-high 26 points in a 70-68 tournament loss to Camas, Wash.

Mae Dotts, North Eugene

The junior guard had a big night for the Highlanders, with a game-high 24 points, seven steals and three rebounds in their 46-39 nonleague victory at Hillsboro.

Lily Fussell, Henley

The freshman wing/forward recorded a double-double for the Hornets, with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and she scored the winning basket, coming on a follow-up shot with 6 seconds to play, helping the Hornets get a 60-59 win over Madras at the Sisters Holiday Shootout.

Madeline Holly, Wilsonville

The junior guard had a double-double for the Wildcats with 10 points and 11 rebounds in their 54-28 loss to Tualatin at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Nylah Jae Holt, Central Catholic

The sophomore scored 11 and 13 points for the Rams in addition to taking on key defensive responsibilities during their final two games of the POA Holiday Classic, including a 49-38 win over Annie Wright, Wash.

Donovyn Hunter, South Medford

The senior guard scored a game-high 28 points on 13-for-19 shooting while also having five steals and four rebounds for the Panthers in their 71-28 win over Benson at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Addy Huss, Cleveland

The junior guard had an impressive overall performance for the Warriors, with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, three assists and two blocked shots in their 56-46 win over McMinnville at the POA Holiday Classic at Lincoln High School.

Charisma Johnson, Jefferson

The sophomore wing scored a game-high 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting while also having five rebounds and three assists for the Democrats in their 73-48 win over Sheldon during action at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Jordynn Jones, Cascade Christian

The sophomore post/wing scored a game-high 16 points while also having four steals and three rebounds for the Challengers in their 46-25 victory against Umatilla at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy.

Annie Koenig, Barlow

The senior guard had a double-double for the Bruins with 11 points and 12 rebounds in their 52-44 win over Lakeridge at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Polina Latysheva, Westside Christian

The senior guard poured in 30 points while also having eight steals and two assists for the Eagles in their 70-34 win over Harrisburg in a nonleague game at Harrisburg High School.

Hannah Leffler, Sunset

The junior guard/wing averaged eight points and three assists per game while also drawing the defensive assignment of guarding the opposing team’s top scorer for the Apollos at the POA Holiday Classic.

Malaya LeSueur, Benson

The senior guard turned in a double-double for the Techsters, with 17 points and 10 rebounds, helping them post a 79-48 win over Willamette during play at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Mollie Miller, Oregon City

The junior guard scored a game-high 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting, helping the Pioneers get a 59-54 win over Lincoln, Wash., in the Emerald Bracket championship game of the POA Holiday Classic at Lincoln High School.

Riley Morris-Rexford, Sunset

The junior forward averaged more than 11 rebounds per game and five points per game while also playing strong defense in the post against players that were three or four inches taller than her for the Apollos during their three games at the POA Holiday Classic.

Keelie O’Hollaren, Lakeridge

The senior wing scored a game-high 24 points while also having eight rebounds and two steals for the Pacers in a 52-44 loss to Barlow at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Mia Phillippi, Sunset

The junior wing/guard averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game for the Apollos in their three contests at the POA Holiday Classic. She was selected to the Ruby Bracket all-tournament team.

Mia Pierce, Central Catholic

The senior came up big for the Rams when it came to rebounding, on both ends of the court, during play at the POA Holiday Classic, including a 49-38 victory against Annie Wright, Wash.

Rhegan Plikat, Camas Valley

The junior recorded a double-double, with 18 points and 11 steals, while also having eight assists for the Hornets in their 55-25 nonleague victory at Skagit Valley.

Caileigh Raines, North Medford

The senior wing/post had a double-double, with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while also having four steals and two blocked shots for the Black Tornado in a 56-50 win over Alhambra, Calif., during play at the West Coast Jamboree in San Francisco.

Gabby Ramm, Sunset

The junior forward/post, coming off the bench, averaged nine points per game, including a season-high 14-point performance against McNary, and four rebounds per game for the Apollos in their three contests at the POA Holiday Classic.

Maya Rowland, Central Linn

The senior scored a game-high 25 points in helping lead the Cobras to a 46-41 win over Nyssa during play at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy.

Veronica Sigl, Oakland

The senior guard had a strong performance for the Oakers with 13 points, seven steals and four assists in their 37-18 win over Rogue Rivers at the Oakland Holiday Tournament. She had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 34-30 win over Umpqua Valley Christian in the tournament championship game.

Emma Sixta, Jesuit

The senior guard had three strong games, scoring a total of 44 points, including a team-high 17 points against Clackamas, during play at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School. Sixta had five rebounds and six assists in a tournament game against Sierra Canyon

Jordyn Smith, Tigard

The sophomore post scored 24 points in a 59-41 win over Franklin and she tallied 21 points in a 57-40 victory against Grant during play at the POA Holiday Classic at McDaniel High School.

Lainey Spear, Beaverton

The senior scored a game-high 23 points while also having six rebounds and four steals in helping the Beavers run to a 61-34 win over Sherwood during action at the POA Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.

Sage Winslow, Crater

The sophomore guard had a strong all-around performance for the Comets, with 19 points, nine steals and eight rebounds, in their 60-22 win over Summit at the Spartan Holiday Showcase at Corvallis High School.

Ella Wright, Glide

The junior scored a game-high 19 points and added six assists for the Wildcats in their 46-13 win over Rogue River in play at the Oakland Holiday Tournament at Oakland High School.