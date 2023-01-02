Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Traffic Stop Lands Henderson Man In Jail
Officers with the Henderson Police Department made a traffic stop on Hallway Drive Tuesday night. 36 year old Jeffrey Walker did not have proper lights on his bicycle. Police discovered that Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest. During a search, a crystal like substance consistent with...
14news.com
VCSO: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, crash and run
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed. “The last time they were in contact with him was up at the hilltop,” said Dolores Russler, who saw the...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Report 1/4/2023
On Tuesday at around 6pm a Burnt Prairie man turned himself in on two failure to appear warrants. 27 year old Bryan Stacey turned himself in on a White County warrant and a LaSalle County warrant, both for Failure to Appear on Domestic Battery charges. He was later jailed at the White County Jail. He is currently being held on $700 bond.
Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
wevv.com
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
wevv.com
Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville
A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
WTVW
Gas station crime ring suspect apprehended in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they caught a man involved in an organized theft ring that has plagued many large cities. On December 29, Evansville Police Department detectives started looking into several credit card fraud incidents that totaled over $8,000. Police say the first incident happened a few months prior in October.
wevv.com
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
wevv.com
Police looking for man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment complex laundry room
Police in Evansville are turning to the public for help identifying a burglary suspect. The Evansville Police Department put out the alert on Tuesday, asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a laundry room at a local apartment complex. According to EPD, the...
14news.com
EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day. Police say it happened on Washington Avenue. They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife. If you know anything about this situation,...
HPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a robbery occurred at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street at 7:17 p.m. on December 22. HPD says a second robbery occurred at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street at 7:46 p.m. on the same day. According […]
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
14news.com
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a large police presence in Evansville on Thursday evening. This happened in the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Avenue. Our crew on scene reports that at least one person has been detained and K9 units were searching the property. This is a...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brian Riker, 51, of Plainville, was arrested on counts of Child Molesting – Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Sexual Misconduct with Minor/Fondling, and Domestic Battery. Bond was set at $100,000 and bond was posted.
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Robinson appoints new Chief Deputy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson has selected his new Chief Deputy. He will appoint Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his second in command of the office. According to a press release, Lt. Sugarman is a 23 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He was sworn in as...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
