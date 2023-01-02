ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Traffic Stop Lands Henderson Man In Jail

Officers with the Henderson Police Department made a traffic stop on Hallway Drive Tuesday night. 36 year old Jeffrey Walker did not have proper lights on his bicycle. Police discovered that Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest. During a search, a crystal like substance consistent with...
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Report 1/4/2023

On Tuesday at around 6pm a Burnt Prairie man turned himself in on two failure to appear warrants. 27 year old Bryan Stacey turned himself in on a White County warrant and a LaSalle County warrant, both for Failure to Appear on Domestic Battery charges. He was later jailed at the White County Jail. He is currently being held on $700 bond.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville

A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WTVW

Gas station crime ring suspect apprehended in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they caught a man involved in an organized theft ring that has plagued many large cities. On December 29, Evansville Police Department detectives started looking into several credit card fraud incidents that totaled over $8,000. Police say the first incident happened a few months prior in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day. Police say it happened on Washington Avenue. They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife. If you know anything about this situation,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a robbery occurred at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street at 7:17 p.m. on December 22. HPD says a second robbery occurred at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street at 7:46 p.m. on the same day. According […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a large police presence in Evansville on Thursday evening. This happened in the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Avenue. Our crew on scene reports that at least one person has been detained and K9 units were searching the property. This is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Brian Riker, 51, of Plainville, was arrested on counts of Child Molesting – Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Sexual Misconduct with Minor/Fondling, and Domestic Battery. Bond was set at $100,000 and bond was posted.
PLAINVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force

Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
PRINCETON, KY
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Robinson appoints new Chief Deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson has selected his new Chief Deputy. He will appoint Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his second in command of the office. According to a press release, Lt. Sugarman is a 23 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He was sworn in as...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder

The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy