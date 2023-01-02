On Tuesday at around 6pm a Burnt Prairie man turned himself in on two failure to appear warrants. 27 year old Bryan Stacey turned himself in on a White County warrant and a LaSalle County warrant, both for Failure to Appear on Domestic Battery charges. He was later jailed at the White County Jail. He is currently being held on $700 bond.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO