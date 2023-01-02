Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Historic Hotel Chelsea celebrates reopening
The city is filled with famous landmarks and spectacular views. For 139 years, the Hotel Chelsea has loomed large along 23rd Street. It is one of those places that has come to represent New York with all its stories and characters. Historic Hotel Chelsea celebrates reopening. The city is filled...
pix11.com
NYC shooting down, transit crimes up in 2022: NYPD
The number of homicides and shootings fell during Eric Adam's first year in office, he said during a press conference at 1 Police Plaza Thursday. The city is still struggling to address crime on buses and subways, Acting Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said. NYC shooting down, transit crimes up...
pix11.com
LI students repurposing wig heads for cancer patients
Students on Long Island are bringing color to the lives of cancer patients and helping the environment at the same time. LI students repurposing wig heads for cancer patients. Students on Long Island are bringing color to the lives of cancer patients and helping the environment at the same time.
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
pix11.com
Busiest online dating day
Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for singles on dating apps. Bela Gandhi, founder of the Smart Dating Academy explains why, and how to make your dating profile stand out. Busiest online dating day. Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for singles on dating apps. Bela...
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Cooler night with some light showers and drizzle
Thursday was a much cooler day with a great deal of cloud cover and a northeasterly flow in place. Despite the cool down, Central Park's high of 50 degrees is still well above normal than what they should be at this time of the year. Cooler night with some light...
pix11.com
Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
pix11.com
5 Brooklyn librarians earn Librarians of the Year
Creating the 'Books Unbanned' initiative earned a team of five librarians the title of Librarians of the Year by the Library Journal. It was a program they initially thought wouldn’t reach far, but it took flight last spring. 5 Brooklyn librarians earn Librarians of the Year. Creating the 'Books...
pix11.com
Sit by the fire-pit at Governors Island Winter Village
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter festivities are alive and well in the city, such as the Winter Village on Governors Island. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited the wintery village on Thursday with a firsthand look at the fun. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
Family remembers mechanic fatally shot in the Bronx
Aboubacar Toure’s friends and relatives continue to mourn inside the family’s Manhattan home. They are still trying to process the 34-year-old auto mechanic’s murder on Dec. 29 in the Morrisania section of The Bronx. Family remembers mechanic fatally shot in the Bronx. Aboubacar Toure’s friends and relatives...
pix11.com
Hamlin Update Noon
Jersey City Mayor Fulop will not run for a fourth …. Uber drivers launch 2nd strike in fight for pay raise. New York City Uber drivers on Thursday launched a second strike since the company filed a lawsuit to stop a pay raise approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.
pix11.com
Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police
A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police. A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train...
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering ‘historic.’ “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
pix11.com
Murders, shootings down in Paterson
Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city's history, more than 200 guns have been seized for three years running, with 220 in 2020, 200 in 2021, and 207 last year.
pix11.com
Time Out shares fun things to do in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The winter season doesn’t put a stop to fun events happening in New York City. Will Gleason, the North American content director for Time Out, joined New York Living on Thursday morning to share exciting events to check out across the city. Watch the...
Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified
NEW YORK, NY – A woman found dead inside the Mott Haven House a week before four people were shot outside the same building has been identified by the NYPD. Related: Four shot outside Bronx building Tatiana Gonzalex, 38, was found dead inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Mott Haven Houses on December 4th. Police arrived at around 12:28 p.m. to find the Gonzalez unconscious inside her apartment in the building. 40th Precinct detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident after the woman was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working The post Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
