NEW YORK, NY – A woman found dead inside the Mott Haven House a week before four people were shot outside the same building has been identified by the NYPD. Related: Four shot outside Bronx building Tatiana Gonzalex, 38, was found dead inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Mott Haven Houses on December 4th. Police arrived at around 12:28 p.m. to find the Gonzalez unconscious inside her apartment in the building. 40th Precinct detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident after the woman was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working The post Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO