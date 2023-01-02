ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Historic Hotel Chelsea celebrates reopening

The city is filled with famous landmarks and spectacular views. For 139 years, the Hotel Chelsea has loomed large along 23rd Street. It is one of those places that has come to represent New York with all its stories and characters. Historic Hotel Chelsea celebrates reopening. The city is filled...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC shooting down, transit crimes up in 2022: NYPD

The number of homicides and shootings fell during Eric Adam's first year in office, he said during a press conference at 1 Police Plaza Thursday. The city is still struggling to address crime on buses and subways, Acting Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said. NYC shooting down, transit crimes up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

LI students repurposing wig heads for cancer patients

Students on Long Island are bringing color to the lives of cancer patients and helping the environment at the same time. LI students repurposing wig heads for cancer patients. Students on Long Island are bringing color to the lives of cancer patients and helping the environment at the same time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Busiest online dating day

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for singles on dating apps. Bela Gandhi, founder of the Smart Dating Academy explains why, and how to make your dating profile stand out. Busiest online dating day. Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for singles on dating apps. Bela...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Cooler night with some light showers and drizzle

Thursday was a much cooler day with a great deal of cloud cover and a northeasterly flow in place. Despite the cool down, Central Park's high of 50 degrees is still well above normal than what they should be at this time of the year. Cooler night with some light...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

5 Brooklyn librarians earn Librarians of the Year

Creating the 'Books Unbanned' initiative earned a team of five librarians the title of Librarians of the Year by the Library Journal. It was a program they initially thought wouldn’t reach far, but it took flight last spring. 5 Brooklyn librarians earn Librarians of the Year. Creating the 'Books...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Sit by the fire-pit at Governors Island Winter Village

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter festivities are alive and well in the city, such as the Winter Village on Governors Island. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited the wintery village on Thursday with a firsthand look at the fun. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Family remembers mechanic fatally shot in the Bronx

Aboubacar Toure’s friends and relatives continue to mourn inside the family’s Manhattan home. They are still trying to process the 34-year-old auto mechanic’s murder on Dec. 29 in the Morrisania section of The Bronx. Family remembers mechanic fatally shot in the Bronx. Aboubacar Toure’s friends and relatives...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Hamlin Update Noon

Jersey City Mayor Fulop will not run for a fourth …. Uber drivers launch 2nd strike in fight for pay raise. New York City Uber drivers on Thursday launched a second strike since the company filed a lawsuit to stop a pay raise approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police

A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police. A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Murders, shootings down in Paterson

Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city's history, more than 200 guns have been seized for three years running, with 220 in 2020, 200 in 2021, and 207 last year.
PATERSON, NJ
pix11.com

Time Out shares fun things to do in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The winter season doesn’t put a stop to fun events happening in New York City. Will Gleason, the North American content director for Time Out, joined New York Living on Thursday morning to share exciting events to check out across the city. Watch the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified

NEW YORK, NY – A woman found dead inside the Mott Haven House a week before four people were shot outside the same building has been identified by the NYPD. Related: Four shot outside Bronx building Tatiana Gonzalex, 38, was found dead inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Mott Haven Houses on December 4th. Police arrived at around 12:28 p.m. to find the Gonzalez unconscious inside her apartment in the building. 40th Precinct detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident after the woman was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working The post Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Get over a cold fast

The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

