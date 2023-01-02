Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Mild Friday, cooler weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The quiet weather continues for Kansas heading into Friday, but we will see more clouds coming across the Plains as temperatures try and warm up a few more degrees. Look for temperatures to start the day in the 20s with light winds. In the afternoon, much...
KWCH.com
Temps trend higher today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold start to our Thursday with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Sunshine this afternoon will take our temperatures into the upper 40s, and the bonus will be a lighter breeze.
KWCH.com
Less wind; little more warmth Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet and calm stretch of weather is coming up to finish off the week. Afternoon temperatures will continue their slow climb, and by Friday, much of the area could be back above 50. Lighter winds will be common over Kansas heading into Thursday morning. Low...
Emporia gazette.com
Some weak weather this way comes
Weather events don't always develop from strong cold fronts. Relatively weak things can stir up trouble, too. The National Weather Service advises a “weak system” will bring a small chance for winter precipitation in parts of northeast Kansas Friday night and Saturday morning.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slight chance rain/snow Friday night; otherwise quiet
Plenty of sunshine sunny with above-normal temperatures and just a breeze today. Our visible satellite view at midday shows the snow still on the ground in the Northwest. Wet spots of roadways from melting of the snow may refreeze again tonight leading to some scattered slick spots early Friday. Chilly...
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
kiowacountysignal.com
Trout populations have been restocked in Kansas
After a very cold week, fishing enthusiasts will be glad to know this will be a good season for trout fishing in Kansas. According to Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Fisheries Division, rainbow trout are stocked throughout the season, November to April, at select waters across the state. With...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
KWCH.com
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
KWCH.com
New Wind Surge president says prices will drop for upcoming season
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will soon return for another season at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita under new ownership and a new, but familiar, president. Jay Miller isn’t a stranger to Wichita after being the first president of the organization. He left back in 2020 after...
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kansas
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
KWCH.com
Bridge at Sedgwick County Park being renovated
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The bridge at Sedgwick County Park is being renovated, the county announced Thursday. When the bridge became dilapidated, the county weighed options to either bring the bridge down or renovating it. The decision to restore sets off a renovation process that will take 70-90 days. Copyright...
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KWCH.com
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
12 News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci offers guidance for parents and children about how to handle dangerous situations. The new program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants. FHSU football remembers player killed Okla. Updated: 3 hours ago. Daniel Howard was shot and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WIBW
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
