Ashby, MA

Boston

Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
PEABODY, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough police report five residential, commercial break-ins

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Police Department have been dealing with a rash of both residential and commercial break-ins since the New Year. Officers responded on Jan. 2 to Sachi Japanese Restaurant on Union Street for the report of a break-in. In a release, police said the restaurant was “ransacked,” and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose. 
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Authorities ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment with a kukri knife and begin cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Vehicle Hit by Bullet During Road Rage Incident in Auburn, Police Say

A vehicle was hit by a bullet Tuesday morning in Auburn, Massachusetts during a road rage incident, according to the town's police force. Before 7 a.m. Tuesday, two people told police they saw a white truck driving aggressively while they were driving south on West Street, according to Auburn police. The white truck and a gold SUV that may have been a Ford Escape pulled over near Hardscrabble Road, and a gun was discharged, police reported.
AUBURN, MA
WMUR.com

Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
NASHUA, NH

