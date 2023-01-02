Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woods
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire Woods
whdh.com
Cohasset police seek public’s help in finding woman last seen on New Year’s Day
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cohasset Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old woman who has not been seen since Jan. 1. In a statement, Police Chief William Quigley reported that Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset early after midnight on New Year’s Day.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police report five residential, commercial break-ins
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Police Department have been dealing with a rash of both residential and commercial break-ins since the New Year. Officers responded on Jan. 2 to Sachi Japanese Restaurant on Union Street for the report of a break-in. In a release, police said the restaurant was “ransacked,” and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
whdh.com
liveboston617.org
Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1,…
whdh.com
Suspect charged with robbing, assaulting elderly woman who later died in Attleboro fire
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Attleboro is facing a charge of burglary with assault after allegedly robbing an 80-year-old woman, who later died in a house fire according to officials. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced the arrest of Adam Rollins, 42, in connection with...
whdh.com
Police: 25-year-old man facing charges in stabbing outside Chelsea Market Basket
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing assault and battery charges in connection with a stabbing in the parking lot of the Market Basket in Chelsea that may have stemmed from an altercation over a parking space. Police say Victor Rojas-Avalo stabbed a man during a parking dispute....
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody
PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose.
whdh.com
Authorities ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police on Wednesday. Officers responding to a 1:15 p.m. 911 call from a Cambridgesport resident who said they had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment with a kukri knife and begin cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow.
whdh.com
DA: Boston woman arrested for bringing loaded gun to Suffolk Superior Courthouse
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan woman has been ordered held without bail after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into the Suffolk Superior Courthouse in Boston, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday. Octavia Kelly, 22, was arraigned in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of possession of a firearm...
nbcboston.com
Vehicle Hit by Bullet During Road Rage Incident in Auburn, Police Say
A vehicle was hit by a bullet Tuesday morning in Auburn, Massachusetts during a road rage incident, according to the town's police force. Before 7 a.m. Tuesday, two people told police they saw a white truck driving aggressively while they were driving south on West Street, according to Auburn police. The white truck and a gold SUV that may have been a Ford Escape pulled over near Hardscrabble Road, and a gun was discharged, police reported.
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
WMUR.com
Concord woman accused of threatening to set girl on fire pleads guilty
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord woman has pleaded guilty to several charges after threatening to set a teenage girl on fire. The victim was at the Merrimack Superior Court hearing Thursday and said she didn't want the woman to go to prison. Viviana Peter Ajby pleaded guilty to criminal...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Assault & Battery Charge at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman at MetroWest Medical center on multiple charges including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the hospital by hospital security on January 2 after 9 p.m. At 9:56 p.m., Framingham Police arrested Suzette Blake, 42, with no known...
Lowell Man With Illegal Gun Arrested On New Year's Eve: Police
An observant witness led police to arrest a man carrying an illegal firearm and drugs in downtown Lowell, officials say. Derrick Dickey, 26, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 31 after a patrolling police officer was advised that a man walking down Palmer Street toward Merrimack Street was carryin…
WMUR.com
Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
