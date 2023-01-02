Read full article on original website
Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?
Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
Top 8 Cryptocurrency Projects For the Future to Buy in 2023
There are more new crypto projects appearing than ever and blockchain technology is now being used for a plethora of games, payment systems, and much more. To stay ahead of the game, investors are looking for projects that represent the future of cryptocurrency. Bearing this in mind, we’ve carefully selected the best cryptocurrency to invest in for the future, and have included our full analysis in this guide.
6 Best Metaverse Crypto Coin Projects to Invest in 2023
As more and more individuals and companies continue to create value in the metaverse, finding promising metaverse cryptocurrencies can potentially lead to profits for investors. Let’s take a look at some of the best metaverse cryptos in 2023 that investors can consider adding to their portfolios. Best Metaverse Crypto...
9 Best Low Supply Crypto Coins to Invest in 2023
In the crypto space, there is a strong connection between high demand and low supply. Put simply, cryptocurrencies that have a finite supply and a high growth potential are often viewed as scarce commodities. Therefore, this guide explores the best low supply cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. We have reviewed...
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains
The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
10 Best Cryptos to Invest in During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
The crypto market took a massive beating in 2022. However, many investors consider this bear market as the perfect opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price. In this guide, we will take a look at the best coins to invest in during the crypto winter. We have carefully handpicked...
How This 25-Year-Old Traded $2 Billion In Crypto From His Parents’ Home
Per public filings with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, a 25-year-old registered a million-dollar-worth trading company at his parents’ house. According to a report, the company successfully traded over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The trading desk is PO Street Capital, and its founder Darren Nguyen...
7 Best Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of the Next Altcoin Season 2023
Looking for the best altcoins to buy for 2023? The $800 billion crypto sector has recently been rocked by the FTX scandal, so prices are low. Smart investors know to buy low and sell high. And exciting short-term growth opportunities are everywhere. Below we review 7 of the best altcoins...
Solana Up 13% Since Yesterday, A Sign Of Brighter Things to Come?
The touted “Ethereum killer” Solana has been on the down-low since its association with the collapsed exchange FTX. However, it seems as though 2023 has new plans for the struggling ecosystem with its native token SOL up by 13% based on CoinGecko figures, Tuesday. This huge uptick in...
What May CRV Token Holders In 2023 Expect From Curve Finance?
It seems that the collapse of FTX has turned the tables around for Curve Finance and its CRV token, as more people switched to DEXs and DeFi. CRV has dipped in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2022 which is considerably lower in comparison to its stats at the beginning of the year.
LBank Exchange Will List iTeller (ITLR) on January 5, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 3, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list iTeller (ITLR) on January 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ITLR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2023. Aiming to open...
Dash 2 Trade Presale Ends in 3 Days – 3 Reasons the Token Can Go 50X
Dash 2 Trade is heading for the end of its meteoric presale on 6 Jan 2023 (CET), having raised around $12.5M already. The presale will be followed by top-tier exchange listings and key product updates, predicted to book multifold returns for early investors. Only 6% D2T Remaining!. 93.57% of the...
Prediction: New Narrative Could See These Altcoins Skyrocket In 2023
A look at the top performers over the past 24 hours reveals a trend that could trigger a boom among certain altcoins in 2023. We’re talking about Lido Finance (LDO), which has risen 7% in the past 24 hours and 17% over the past seven days, making it the 37th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the current bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. Yet elsewhere in the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as much as 96% or more. In a recent video, Elliott Wave International Currency & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni sheds...
Litecoin Whale Withdraws $32M In LTC From Binance, Good Sign For Rally?
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn $32 million in LTC from Binance, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive LTC transfer has taken place during the past day. In total, the transaction involved the movement of 425,660 LTC on the blockchain, worth around $32.1 million at the time of the transfer.
Protecting Your Crypto Assets: The Importance of Private Keys
Cryptocurrencies offer a world of opportunities. Quick and easy payments, innovative financial services, and inclusivity to previously unbanked regions in the world are all made possible by the crypto ecosystem. But with these opportunities come challenges and risks. Many crypto platforms lack strong operational, governance, and risk practices. These problems...
HanChain (HAN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, January 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed HanChain (HAN) on January 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HAN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To make all the points in the world work as...
