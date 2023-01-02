ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report

The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)

Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
NASDAQ

Bitcoin Mining: A Positive or Negative Indicator for the Future of Crypto?

In a recent piece titled “Crypto will be fine,” former CoinDesker Brady Dale noted that even though crypto has taken a beating throughout the year that was, there are some indicators that remain bullish. Notably, Bitcoin’s hashrate (how much computational power is directed towards securing the network) remains steadfast.
u.today

Warning About Cryptocurrency Market Released by Prominent Research Firm

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Whales in One of Most Aggressive Accumulation Cycles in History: Details

NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains

The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Positioned for Major Move Up As BTC Could Soon Flash Big Reversal Signal: Crypto Strategist

A closely followed crypto strategist says one crucial technical indicator could signal the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 118,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI), which measures the ratio of down-moves to up-moves is close to taking out its diagonal resistance, indicating that BTC bulls are starting to gather some momentum.
NEWSBTC

Solana Leads Crypto Market Gains, How Long Will This Continue?

Solana (SOL) has been ahead of the rest of the crypto market when it comes to gains. The market had seen renewed interest following the holidays which led to a small recovery here and there especially for the large players but Solana had been able to break completely from the trend and record double-digit gains in the last couple of days.
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
NEWSBTC

6 Best Metaverse Crypto Coin Projects to Invest in 2023

As more and more individuals and companies continue to create value in the metaverse, finding promising metaverse cryptocurrencies can potentially lead to profits for investors. Let’s take a look at some of the best metaverse cryptos in 2023 that investors can consider adding to their portfolios. Best Metaverse Crypto...
NEWSBTC

9 Best Low Supply Crypto Coins to Invest in 2023

In the crypto space, there is a strong connection between high demand and low supply. Put simply, cryptocurrencies that have a finite supply and a high growth potential are often viewed as scarce commodities. Therefore, this guide explores the best low supply cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. We have reviewed...

