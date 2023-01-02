Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
The Walt Disney World Resort has seriously been upping its game when it comes to souvenir popcorn buckets and sippers over the past couple of years. Some of these Disney Park items have sold out nearly instantly, like last year’s Figment popcorn bucket that debuted during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Thankfully, Disney got a handle on the Figment popcorn bucket craze, and the item ended up being available for most of the festival.
Disney World Reveals One Of Its Fastest Roller Coasters Yet Is Opening This Spring
Disney World is amping things up in 2023, and that means bringing in one of their fastest roller coasters to date. This spring, the Orlando, Fl. based theme park is welcoming a speedy new ride, the TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
As part of the Disneyland Resort's Disney 100 celebration, the park is rolling out their nighttime fireworks spectacular "World of Color – ONE," which will debut later this month at Disney California Adventure. Incorporating visual and thematic elements from throughout 100 years of Disney-owned IP, the show will bring fans a fireworks show, but also laser light that celebrates everything from Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvels to classic Disney animation. Now, Disney has given fans a chance to get a glimpse of what's to come, along with some more details on the content and intent of the event itself.
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled
With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. As we celebrate a new year, we’re still celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary!. The festivities kicked off in 2021 and will end in just a couple...
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
A new year means NEW opportunities to travel, and if you’re looking for travel tips and how to explore without breaking the bank — we’ve got you covered. From what to do if you lose your luggage to which travel service is best for your trip, we’re here to help. And for those looking to visit Disney World in the new year, one airline is offering $23 flights to Orlando — but you’ll want to HURRY!
