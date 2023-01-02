As part of the Disneyland Resort's Disney 100 celebration, the park is rolling out their nighttime fireworks spectacular "World of Color – ONE," which will debut later this month at Disney California Adventure. Incorporating visual and thematic elements from throughout 100 years of Disney-owned IP, the show will bring fans a fireworks show, but also laser light that celebrates everything from Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvels to classic Disney animation. Now, Disney has given fans a chance to get a glimpse of what's to come, along with some more details on the content and intent of the event itself.

