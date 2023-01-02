ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Post Register

Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

McNeese renames its basketball court in honor of Joe Dumars

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — McNeese has renamed its basketball court for Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the two-time NBA champion player who scored a record 2,607 points in his four seasons at the school. Joe Dumars Court was being unveiled Thursday, part of “Joe Dumars Day" at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Post Register

Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.
PITTSBURGH, PA

