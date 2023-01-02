Read full article on original website
New Times
Nautical Bean opens new location in collaboration with The Bunker in SLO
From the '70s and '80s pop culture-themed lunch boxes and skateboards that populate the walls to the retro couches and wooden tables, Nautical Bean coffee shops create a certain ambiance. Whether it's the Parker Street or the Los Osos Valley Road location, Nautical Bean strives to provide an enjoyable atmosphere...
High surf prompts closure of Morro Rock parking lot
The parking lot at Morro Rock is closed due to a high surf advisory. Coleman Road is also closed from the power plant to Morro Rock and the "Pit" parking lot is also closed.
Storm preparations underway in Santa Maria
Full preparations for this week’s expected rain are underway in Santa Maria. A storm is expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area Wednesday.
Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall
A tree fell down and crashed into a parked car in the 1100 block of Pacific Street in the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy storm, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Tree falls on and totals parked car on Pacific Street in SLO after heavy rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Several Santa Maria area roadways flooded during storm
This week's rain storm has caused several Santa Maria area roadways to become flooded over the past 24 hours. The post Several Santa Maria area roadways flooded during storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
“Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community
GROVER BEACH, Calif.– Temporary housing project "Cabins for Change" opens in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community. The 20 cabins provide individual private shelter, 24/7 support, case management, and recover and housing stability guidance for homeless individuals. The post “Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Elks Recreation tries to clear the air after controversy over longtime tenants not having leases renewed on rodeo grounds
Members from the Elks Recreation Board of Directors, along with those from the Allan Hancock College Rodeo Club, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the Elks Events Center grounds near Highway 101 in Santa Maria. The meeting arose after changes to the leasing contracts at...
Highway 154 closed due to rock slides as Central Coast sees downed trees and flooding
Evacuations remain in effect for Santa Barbara County residents near recent burn areas.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Fire personnel rescue two dogs from creek
Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a pair of dogs that had entered storm waters in a creek Thursday in Goleta. Two canine pals were caught up in the swift waters of San Jose Creek at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched along with a unit from animal control while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office was contacted. One dog was rescued via a firefighter using a rope. The second dog was rescued by a three-person team that entered the water and escorted the animal to safety.
Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours
Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Lompoc shelter will be now be open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 6. The post Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc
Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours. The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m....
Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo
California Highway Patrol reopened Highway 1 as of 9:40 a.m. after closing it earlier Thursday morning due to flooding by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo, north of Guadalupe. The post Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Cuyama Valley airstrip, in Santa Barbara County, is back open after years of disrepair
The Cuyama Valley’s L88 airstrip was saved from closure by a community effort to raise funds for repairs. "Small town airstrips are dying out in California, so preserving this was a pretty historical event," said Em Johnson, from community non-profit Blue Sky Center, who manage and maintain the airstrip.
syvnews.com
Inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run to be held at Waller Park Saturday
Friends, family, and former coworkers will celebrate the life of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter Joseph De Anda Saturday during an inaugural memorial fun run at Waller Park. De Anda, a Santa Maria native, died Jan. 8, 2022 in an off-duty skiing accident at China Peak. In the following months,...
Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response
The Santa Maria Fire Department is sending seven members to the south county Regional Task Force 12 to assist Santa Barbara county's storm response. The post Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County
Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
“Cabins for Change” temporary housing project opens in Grover Beach
The City of Grover Beach has opened temporary emergency housing at 16th Street and Long Branch Avenue in Grover Beach.
Large surf, high tide close Oceano Dunes creek crossing
The creek crossing at the Oceano Dunes was closed once again Wednesday due to high tide and large surf.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO
A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
