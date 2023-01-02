ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

“Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community

GROVER BEACH, Calif.– Temporary housing project "Cabins for Change" opens in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community. The 20 cabins provide individual private shelter, 24/7 support, case management, and recover and housing stability guidance for homeless individuals. The post “Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel rescue two dogs from creek

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a pair of dogs that had entered storm waters in a creek Thursday in Goleta. Two canine pals were caught up in the swift waters of San Jose Creek at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched along with a unit from animal control while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office was contacted. One dog was rescued via a firefighter using a rope. The second dog was rescued by a three-person team that entered the water and escorted the animal to safety.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc

Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours. The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m....
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County

Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO

A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy