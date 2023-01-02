Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Biologists Shed Light on “Blind Area” in Our Understanding of How New Species Emerge
Evolutionary biologists have long held the view that most new species arise as a result of adaptation to various environments. However, a recent study from the University of Toronto suggests otherwise. The research, which was reported in the journal Science, fills in a knowledge gap that scientists have dubbed a...
Little blue penguin at Birch Aquarium dies following fungal infection
Magic had been at Birch since October 2020 and was one of the residents of the aquarium's new habitat for little blues.
natureworldnews.com
Fireworks Make Wild Birds Sleep Less and Fly 300 Miles Nonstop, Study Shows
Wild birds frequently suffer detrimental long-term effects when fireworks are lit to ring in the New Year. According to a study, they fly 300 miles nonstop while getting less sleep. For eight New Year's periods, an international team of researchers followed Arctic migratory geese as they flew through Germany, Denmark,...
natureworldnews.com
Urbanization Impacts on Wildlife Evident, Human Gut Microbiome Detected in Urban Animals
The gut microbiome is a diverse community of viruses, bacteria, and fungi that has a close connection to both health and disease. Depending on the animal's evolution, lifestyle, and environment, each animal has a unique gut microbiota. According to previous research, animals kept in captivity have gut communities that have...
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
brytfmonline.com
New discovery: – It can’t be true
The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
Secret to how prehistoric humans survived winter uncovered
Prehistoric humans living in northern Europe over 300,000 years ago used bear skin to survive the harsh winters, a new study reveals.The study, published recently in the Journal of Human Evolution, examined traces on bones from the archaeological site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony and found cut marks on the foot and toe bone remains of a cave bear discovered at the stone age site.Researchers, including those from the University of Tubingen in Germany, say the new findings are one of the oldest evidence of this type in the world from early human ancestors, who were still not likely...
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Woman in Isolated Cabin Claims to Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature
Whatever it is, she got scary close to it!
Growing Onions
Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
Nearly half of tech boffins believe humans will be ‘destroyed’ by artificial intelligence
Researchers quizzed 1,500 IT and tech bosses from all over the world to find out if they thought androids posed an ‘existential’ threat to humankind. The study found that 49% said the reckoned robots would ‘destroy’ mankind and end up ruling the world. Asked to reveal...
iheart.com
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022
2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
Viewers Freaked Out by Video of Massive Octopus Being Caught on Fishing Line
When photographer and fisherman Brooke Sattar and her friends set out for a day of prawn fishing, they expected to find plenty of the tiny, tasty crustaceans. As they dragged the trap back up to the surface, however, the sea creature attached was just slightly larger than a prawn. Actually, it was an octopus so large that everyone on board was temporarily at a loss for words.
gardeningknowhow.com
Q.I Live In CT And Last Winter My Rosemary Plants Survived Until Feb. Uncovered They Only Died After I Covered Them With Plastic. Fu
Rther, my lavendar plant stays green all winter and is about 3 feet wide now. I can also start cuttings of both Rosemary and Lavendar by just placing the cutting in dirt in a new pot. I’ve had very good success with this.
Do quantum universes really exist?
In some interpretations of quantum mechanics, such as the Many-Worlds interpretation or the Pilot Wave Theory, parallel universes may form every time a subatomic particle goes through any interaction.
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
a-z-animals.com
Spider Plant Leaves: Brown Or Yellow Spots And How To Fix
The spider plant (classified as Chlorophytum comosum) is one of the more common choices for indoor plants that, with appropriate care, may thrive for many years. They are particularly popular for their beautiful and unique foliage that boasts long, spindly leaves that can come in a range of shades of green and different patterns. Despite being a low-maintenance plant, cultivating spider plants can present a few common issues. Browning tips, curling leaves, root rot, leaf blight, dropping leaves, and lack of growth are a few frequent issues that arise when growing plants.
Comments / 0