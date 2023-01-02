Read full article on original website
Legendary Fashion Icon Dies
Legendary designer and fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has reportedly died, according to a statement released by her company. Westwood, known by monikers such as "the high priestess of punk" and the "Queen of Extreme," died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in London on Thursday, according to CNN.
Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’
Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
Celebs Who Have Worn Vivienne Westwood: Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and More: Pics
The queen of punk! Vivienne Westwood’s iconic designs were frequently featured on dozens of stars, including Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani, Gigi Hadid and more. The British designer, who died in December 2022 at the age of 81, got her start in the early ‘70s with her romantic and business partner, Malcolm McLaren. The twosome, who […]
