Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
WDTV
Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski
Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Latrobe, PA on December 2, 1952, a son of the late Theodore and Camilla Milleo Hamerski. He is survived by his companion, Lori Sebert Ford (Lauren and Emma); one grandson Travis Snider and his wife Valerie of Georgia; two great grandchildren, Oakland and Brixtin; many Mull, Milleo and Harmeski cousins; and his long-time friend John “Moe” Mosesso of Philippi. Mr. Hamerski was a graduate of Latrobe High School and attended Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, WV. He was a businessman, Hotel developer, restaurant owner and philanthropist. He loved fishing and was a member of the Mountaineer Athletic Club. He was Catholic by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. A private Entombment will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Fund “IMO Jerry Hamerski”, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, 44 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506 Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
West Virginia Governor to stop COVID briefings will be rebranded
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that he will stop his COVID-19 briefings and will rebrand his briefings. Gov. Justice said with the new year they will be moving forward and will rebrand his briefings as the ‘Justice Administration Update Briefings.’ The Governor said he will still honor those who died from COVID […]
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia
If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
WDTV
Woman in labor for 30 hours gives birth to UHC’s only baby born on New Years
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jena Householder and Andres Jaime started their New Year by welcoming a baby boy into their family. “I wasn’t planning on him being on time to be honest. I had him on New Year’s Day at 6:21,” Jena said. “The doctors were excited to deliver him. The staff was super excited. They were all excited to meet him.”
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brock Malcolm
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brock Malcolm with Healthy Harrison joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about creating a podcast to improve the health of people in Harrison County and the process it takes getting to 100 episodes. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office. Bob was the fifth of eight children and helped his mom care for his younger siblings. His first paying job was at the marble factory in Bridgeport. He went on to work many jobs, including at the Hazel Atlas glass factory and the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Factory (PPG) until it closed. He retired as a bus driver from the Central WV Transit Authority (CENTRA) on his birthday in 1995. He worked there two decades and served as president of the union for at least half of that time negotiating better wages and conditions for the drivers and successfully pursued several grievances on behalf of his fellow drivers. Some riders might remember him as “the whistling blue-eyed bus driver” who often went off route to take folks with groceries as close to their homes as he could, often carrying in the groceries for ladies. He hauled a goat for one passenger. He still holds the record for working the most overtime of any driver.
WDTV
Sean Troy “Chico” Jasper
Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life Suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” In the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September 17, 1968, to the late Elsie M. Randall Jasper. As a child in Harlem Heights, he attended Rosedale Elementary School in Summerlee, WV. Troy spent most of his time outdoors with: Jeremiah, Chaun, Jhaun and Nicole. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, climbing trees, planting gardens, picking berries, collecting animals to rescue, building tree houses in NaNa’s apple tree, or exploring nature while causing mischief with Ike, his brothers and other neighborhood friends. Troy never met an animal he couldn’t rescue and make a pet. His other favorite activity was watching WWF wrestling on Saturday mornings; then practicing moves on his brothers: Chaun, Jhaun, and Jeremiah. Troy’s favorite was, “The Nature Boy, Rick Flair” of the “4 Horsemen. After NaNa passed in 1980, Chaun, Jhaun, Troy and Nicole landed in Chicago IL, under the sharp eyes of Val and Ronald, our older sister and brother. Troy attended Fellowship Christian Academy; he excelled in Academics, notably, Science and Math. He attended Roseland Bible Church, where he became an AWANA Club Olympian. Troy became a competitive swimmer at Kennedy King College, thanks to Mrs. Yvonne Best. He grew into a roller-skating expert and tennis enthusiast.
Iconic Babydog moments in 2022
2022 proved to be a big year for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's happy companion, Babydog.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WSAZ
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 5
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses finances in the New Year. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
wvpublic.org
Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike
During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Morning Glory in West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow morning glory in West Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting morning glory is not as easy as it seems. morning glory are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too...
WDTV
Upshur County becomes latest ‘Storm Ready’ county in West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is the latest in West Virginia to receive a special safety designation. At Thursday’s Upshur County Commission meeting, representatives from West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Office presented them with the “Storm Ready” designation. Tony Edwards from the...
Comments / 2