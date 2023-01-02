Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Twyla Junell Martin — PENDING
Twyla Junell Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Alvina June Florea
Alvina June (Wallace) Florea, 100, Granger, died at 11:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Story Point, Granger. Alvina was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Argos. On Aug. 24, 1941, Alvina married Lee H. Florea. He preceded her in death. Alvina is survived by her three daughters; Marilyn (Denny) Kite,...
inkfreenews.com
Otha Kellum Sevy
Otha Kellum “OK” Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Kellum was born Sept. 9, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955, he married Geneva Mayhugh. She preceded him in death. Kellum is survived by his four children, Myrtis (Michael) Krikau,...
inkfreenews.com
Richard Eugene Merrick
Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Susan Kay Benzinger
Susan Kay Benzinger, 78, rural Columbia City, died at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 11, 1944. On Dec.19, 1990, she married Larry W. Benzinger. Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Larry; a daughter, Denna Shoup, Columbia City;...
inkfreenews.com
Juanita Mae Hall
Juanita Mae Hall, 87, rural Columbia City, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born May 22, 1935. On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven B....
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
inkfreenews.com
Ronald Helman
Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
inkfreenews.com
Lori Ann Baughman
Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
inkfreenews.com
Dianna Knapp — UPDATED
Dianna Lynn Knapp, 64, Warsaw, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 12, 1958. She is survived by three children, Joe (Molly Bauer-Yandell) Torrence, Warsaw, Mylisha (John) Bennett, Warsaw and Deek (Katy) Dodge, Richland, Iowa; eight grandchildren; siblings, Roxanne Cagwin and Michael Knockolls; and a significant other, Edd Saunders.
inkfreenews.com
Doris J. Sheffer
Doris J. Sheffer, 85, Donaldson, Catherine Kasper Life Center, died Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Doris was born Dec. 4, 1937. She married William G. “Bill” Sheffer on May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her sons, Geoffrey...
inkfreenews.com
Dennis A. Wise
Dennis A. Wise, 78, North Liberty, died 2:22 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Jan. 27, 1944. On June 14, 1969, he married Lynne (Strycker) Wise. Surviving are his wife, Lynne, North Liberty; daughters, Patti (Paul) Bailey, Wakarusa and Denise Auer, Warsaw; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Rieth Rohrer...
inkfreenews.com
Lois W. Alexander
Lois W. Alexander, 87, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Morningview Assisted Living, South Bend. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Feb. 25, 1956, she married Robert Alexander, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cindy (James) Shallenbarger,...
inkfreenews.com
Shelia J. Hoppus
Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
inkfreenews.com
Dean Everett Hartley
Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, North CR 800W, south of West CR 640N, Etna Green. Driver: Bruce A. Summers, 34, Wilson Street, Warsaw. A deer collided with Summers’ vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 6:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan....
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Eads
Patty Eads, 68, Rochester, died at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born June 26, 1954. Patty and Richard A. “Rick” Eads were married Dec. 8, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother Thelma Frettinger,...
inkfreenews.com
Danny Neer — PENDING
Danny Neer, 73, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Rebecca Sue Stokes
Rebecca Sue Stokes, 49, New Paris, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence in New Paris. She was born Jan. 20, 1973. On March 23, 2009, she married James W. Stokes. He survives along with one son, Tyler Conrad, New Paris; her mother and stepfather, Vicki S. (Sherman) Holdread, New Paris; two granddaughters; one brother, Brian Conrad, Elkhart; and her stepdaughter, Ashley (Christopher) Dunn, New Haven.
inkfreenews.com
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club To Offer Technician License Classes
WARSAW — The Hoosier Lakes Radio Club is offering Technician License classes. The cost is $30, and the registration deadline is Sunday, Jan. 15. To register, mail your full name, phone number, email address and check to Hoosier Lakes Radio Club, 2562 Walton Blvd. 131, Warsaw, IN 46582. Classes...
