ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Twyla Junell Martin — PENDING

Twyla Junell Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos, is in charge of arrangements.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alvina June Florea

Alvina June (Wallace) Florea, 100, Granger, died at 11:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Story Point, Granger. Alvina was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Argos. On Aug. 24, 1941, Alvina married Lee H. Florea. He preceded her in death. Alvina is survived by her three daughters; Marilyn (Denny) Kite,...
GRANGER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Otha Kellum Sevy

Otha Kellum “OK” Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Kellum was born Sept. 9, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955, he married Geneva Mayhugh. She preceded him in death. Kellum is survived by his four children, Myrtis (Michael) Krikau,...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Eugene Merrick

Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Susan Kay Benzinger

Susan Kay Benzinger, 78, rural Columbia City, died at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 11, 1944. On Dec.19, 1990, she married Larry W. Benzinger. Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Larry; a daughter, Denna Shoup, Columbia City;...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Juanita Mae Hall

Juanita Mae Hall, 87, rural Columbia City, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born May 22, 1935. On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven B....
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ronald Helman

Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lori Ann Baughman

Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dianna Knapp — UPDATED

Dianna Lynn Knapp, 64, Warsaw, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 12, 1958. She is survived by three children, Joe (Molly Bauer-Yandell) Torrence, Warsaw, Mylisha (John) Bennett, Warsaw and Deek (Katy) Dodge, Richland, Iowa; eight grandchildren; siblings, Roxanne Cagwin and Michael Knockolls; and a significant other, Edd Saunders.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris J. Sheffer

Doris J. Sheffer, 85, Donaldson, Catherine Kasper Life Center, died Jan. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Doris was born Dec. 4, 1937. She married William G. “Bill” Sheffer on May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death. Doris is survived by her sons, Geoffrey...
DONALDSON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis A. Wise

Dennis A. Wise, 78, North Liberty, died 2:22 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Jan. 27, 1944. On June 14, 1969, he married Lynne (Strycker) Wise. Surviving are his wife, Lynne, North Liberty; daughters, Patti (Paul) Bailey, Wakarusa and Denise Auer, Warsaw; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Rieth Rohrer...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lois W. Alexander

Lois W. Alexander, 87, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Morningview Assisted Living, South Bend. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Feb. 25, 1956, she married Robert Alexander, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cindy (James) Shallenbarger,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shelia J. Hoppus

Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
AUBURN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dean Everett Hartley

Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, North CR 800W, south of West CR 640N, Etna Green. Driver: Bruce A. Summers, 34, Wilson Street, Warsaw. A deer collided with Summers’ vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 6:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Patricia Eads

Patty Eads, 68, Rochester, died at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born June 26, 1954. Patty and Richard A. “Rick” Eads were married Dec. 8, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother Thelma Frettinger,...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Danny Neer — PENDING

Danny Neer, 73, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rebecca Sue Stokes

Rebecca Sue Stokes, 49, New Paris, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence in New Paris. She was born Jan. 20, 1973. On March 23, 2009, she married James W. Stokes. He survives along with one son, Tyler Conrad, New Paris; her mother and stepfather, Vicki S. (Sherman) Holdread, New Paris; two granddaughters; one brother, Brian Conrad, Elkhart; and her stepdaughter, Ashley (Christopher) Dunn, New Haven.
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Hoosier Lakes Radio Club To Offer Technician License Classes

WARSAW — The Hoosier Lakes Radio Club is offering Technician License classes. The cost is $30, and the registration deadline is Sunday, Jan. 15. To register, mail your full name, phone number, email address and check to Hoosier Lakes Radio Club, 2562 Walton Blvd. 131, Warsaw, IN 46582. Classes...
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy