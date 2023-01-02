Property tax revision, judicial branch expansion among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
Several laws passed in the 2021 Texas legislative sessions laws took effect Jan. 1, including a revision to how property taxes are collected, an expansion of the judicial branch and an amendment to pollution standards.
Senate Bill 12, written by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.
Comments / 0