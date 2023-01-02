Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Mixon is not happy with the NFL’s proposal for how to handle the aftermath of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled. The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati is being canceled rather than resumed. The league also said they are presenting a proposal to... The post Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
