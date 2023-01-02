ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

How should Sunderland replace Ellis Simms in the January transfer window?

It all happened so quickly... yet here we are, four days into January talking about Sunderland needing to replace a departed player. A player who left us less than two days before a game - that player is Ellis Simms, the Everton loanee who has gone back to his side as they seek to improve their own fortunes in front of goal in the Premier League.
BBC

Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?

If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
BBC

Jerome Sale column: Does history give Oxford United the upper hand over Arsenal?

It's one of the ties of the round. Premier League leaders Arsenal arrive at the Kassam Stadium to complete a weekend of FA cup third round fixtures. Oxford United have a pretty good cup pedigree, admittedly more famously so in the League Cup, but even in recent years they have produced notable shocks and proved themselves a serious nuisance to higher division sides in the FA Cup.
Reuters

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
BBC

Time for Guardiola to show his bench strength earlier?

"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola". That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of. Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the...
NBC Sports

Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Everton will try to snap a five-game winless skid when they host topsy-turvy Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Frank Lampard’s side sit 16th after a run of 0W-2D-3L in their last five games. Brighton, meanwhile, sit 10th after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out.
BBC

Lampard needs backing not sacking

Frank Lampard commented that football "paid back" on Saturday, after the morale-boosting draw at champions Manchester City. This was in reference to what he felt was a decent performance against Wolves on Boxing Day that saw us lose to a last-gasp winner. Many Evertonians understandably left Goodison Park angry and...
BBC

Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair

League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...

