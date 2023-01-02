ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOMA Gallery to host ‘paint pawty’ for dogs

Marion County residents will have the opportunity to create artwork with their canine companions during an upcoming event at the NOMA Gallery. The “Pawblo Picasso Paint Pawty” will take place on Friday, January 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the NOMA Gallery, which is located at 939 N Magnolia Avenue in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Community Foundation’s inaugural Inspire Gala set for March 3

The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County will host its inaugural Inspire Gala in March to honor members of the community for their efforts to create change and leave a lasting impact. The Inspire Gala will be held on Friday, March 3, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Animal Services to continue Betty White Challenge

In honor of Betty White, an iconic actress and animal advocate who passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021, Marion County Animal Services has announced that it will hold the Betty White Challenge every January in her name. During the month of January, Marion County residents...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

A service of hope

A community prayer service was held Monday near the site of a New Year’s Day shooting in southwest Ocala that claimed the lives of two men and sent four others to area hospitals. Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, and D’amonta Harris, 30, died from their injuries. On Monday,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Barbara Faye Jurgens

Barbara Faye Jurgens, 84, of Belleview, Florida passed away on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Ernest C. Jurgens, they had been married 64 years. Barbara was born in Pedro, Florida, the daughter of the late Albert and Thelma Millican. Prior to her retirement...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Foggy Sunrise On 49th Ave Trailhead In Ocala

Natural beauty surrounded the 49th Ave Trailhead in Ocala during a foggy sunrise. Thanks to Andrea Proeber for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend

Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Action News Jax

‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
leesburgflorida.gov

Leesburg seeking volunteers to fill board vacancies

LEESBURG, FL – Applications are currently being accepted for openings on several city of Leesburg boards. Residents who are interested in serving on the Greater Leesburg Community Redevelopment Agency, Police Pension Board, Planning Commission or Historic Preservation Board should submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office by January 25, 2023.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Gazette

WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off

Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
MARION COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Historic citrus shop in Citra offers taste of Old Florida

CITRA, Fla. — The hum of machinery and the rumble of fruit on the assembly line are familiar sounds to those who work at The Orange Shop, a historic building in the heart of Citra. What You Need To Know. A visit to Orange Shop in Citra offers a...
CITRA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS School Choice applications being accepted through January 31

As students across Marion County return to classrooms for the start of the second semester, Marion County Public Schools is reminding parents that the School Choice application window is closing at the end of the month. Parents have until Tuesday, January 31 to submit their child’s School Choice application for...

