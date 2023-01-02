Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
NOMA Gallery to host ‘paint pawty’ for dogs
Marion County residents will have the opportunity to create artwork with their canine companions during an upcoming event at the NOMA Gallery. The “Pawblo Picasso Paint Pawty” will take place on Friday, January 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the NOMA Gallery, which is located at 939 N Magnolia Avenue in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Community Foundation’s inaugural Inspire Gala set for March 3
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County will host its inaugural Inspire Gala in March to honor members of the community for their efforts to create change and leave a lasting impact. The Inspire Gala will be held on Friday, March 3, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Watercrest Hires Jennifer Butler as Executive Director of Community in The Villages, Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Watercrest Senior Living Group has named Jennifer Butler as executive director of Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living, a community within The Villages. Butler began her senior living career in 2003 as a senior living advisor.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Animal Services to continue Betty White Challenge
In honor of Betty White, an iconic actress and animal advocate who passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021, Marion County Animal Services has announced that it will hold the Betty White Challenge every January in her name. During the month of January, Marion County residents...
A service of hope
A community prayer service was held Monday near the site of a New Year’s Day shooting in southwest Ocala that claimed the lives of two men and sent four others to area hospitals. Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, and D’amonta Harris, 30, died from their injuries. On Monday,...
WCJB
Marion County Commission had special guest in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special guest visited Marion County commissioners in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month. Molly and her owner Lilly Baron, president of the Ocala SPCA met with the county commission Wednesday morning. The commission adopted the animal abuser registry in 2016, also calling it Molly’s...
ocala-news.com
Barbara Faye Jurgens
Barbara Faye Jurgens, 84, of Belleview, Florida passed away on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Ernest C. Jurgens, they had been married 64 years. Barbara was born in Pedro, Florida, the daughter of the late Albert and Thelma Millican. Prior to her retirement...
ocala-news.com
Foggy Sunrise On 49th Ave Trailhead In Ocala
Natural beauty surrounded the 49th Ave Trailhead in Ocala during a foggy sunrise. Thanks to Andrea Proeber for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Near On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset photographed while on a bike ride near the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to John La Fave for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Gainesville to swear in new mayor and city commissioners at historic Thomas Center Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville will be swearing-in new local leaders on Thursday. Gainesville Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward and Commissioners-Elect Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits will all be sworn in. Denise Ferrero will administer the Oath of Office to Mayor-Elect Ward. Walter Green will swear in Commissioner-Elect Book and...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
Action News Jax
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
alachuachronicle.com
Williams Elementary is home to district’s principal and assistant principal of the year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The principal and assistant principal of Williams Elementary School have been selected as Alachua County Public Schools’ Principal and Assistant Principal of the year and will now go on to represent the district in the statewide recognition programs. Principal Anyana Stokes and Assistant Principal...
WCJB
Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s theme is Roots. The event will be held Saturday, January 7th from 4 to 10 pm at the Wooly. Speakers from Gainesville, Ocala as well as National speakers will take the stage. Tickets are still available and if sold out before show day...
leesburgflorida.gov
Leesburg seeking volunteers to fill board vacancies
LEESBURG, FL – Applications are currently being accepted for openings on several city of Leesburg boards. Residents who are interested in serving on the Greater Leesburg Community Redevelopment Agency, Police Pension Board, Planning Commission or Historic Preservation Board should submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office by January 25, 2023.
WCJB
Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to planned renovation of sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to the planned renovation of the sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room. The projects available funding sits at $453,041.80. The project was identified as a high priority based on the current condition and health risks it poses to continue...
WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off
Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
Bay News 9
Historic citrus shop in Citra offers taste of Old Florida
CITRA, Fla. — The hum of machinery and the rumble of fruit on the assembly line are familiar sounds to those who work at The Orange Shop, a historic building in the heart of Citra. What You Need To Know. A visit to Orange Shop in Citra offers a...
ocala-news.com
MCPS School Choice applications being accepted through January 31
As students across Marion County return to classrooms for the start of the second semester, Marion County Public Schools is reminding parents that the School Choice application window is closing at the end of the month. Parents have until Tuesday, January 31 to submit their child’s School Choice application for...
Comments / 1