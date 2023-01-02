ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition and return to Idaho

By Matt Bernardini
 3 days ago

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, plans to waive extradition at a hearing on Tuesday, his attorney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyCWQ_0k1JDb5M00
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the stabbings of four Idaho students, plans to waive his extradition on Tuesday, his attorney said. Photo via Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI

Jason LaBar, the chief public defender for Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where Kohberger was arrested, said that his client planned to waive extradition to expedite his return to Idaho.

Kohberger's family said "there are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel," according to a statement LaBar released Sunday on their behalf.

In November Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

As the investigation proceeded, the case drew attention from Internet sleuths, which led police to dispel unfounded claims.

Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after authorities had tracked him down.

Bill Thompson, the Latah County prosecutor, said that Kohberger, a graduate student at Washington State University, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

A Hyundai Elantra was removed from Kohberger's home in Pennsylvania on Friday. Police in Moscow, Idaho had been looking for a white Elantra as a possible piece of evidence.

"These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a press conference Friday. "However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process."

