Expert Points Out Prince Harry’s Body Language in ’60 Minutes’ Interview Shows ‘Vulnerability’

A body language expert analyzed a teaser for Prince Harry ’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper and found his gestures and expressions to be revealing. Harry conveyed “vulnerability” as well as “peak confidence,” the expert says.

Teaser released for Prince Harry’s ‘revealing’ ’60 Minutes’ interview

On Jan. 1, the 60 Minutes Instagram account shared a clip of Harry’s upcoming interview. “Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes next Sunday,” the caption noted. “@andersoncooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir .”

There was no audio of Harry’s actual interview in the clip. A voiceover explained, “Prince Harry has an explosive new memoir coming out. What’s inside? His revealing interview with Anderson Cooper, only on the award-winning 60 Minutes .”

In the teaser, Harry is seen walking with the interviewer as well as sitting opposite Cooper in a more traditional interview style.

Expert analyzes Prince Harry’s body language in ’60 Minutes’ interview clip

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the teaser clip, telling Express how Prince Harry was in “bean-spilling mode” but also vulnerable.

“The job of a promo clip is to sell the program and, like the Netflix trailers, this one seems to ramp up the drama by implication,” James noted.

“Harry looks as though he’s in bean-spilling mode here again and all of the tease comes from his body language,” she added.

James further looked at three different body language modes Harry showed in the clip. “Firstly, there is Harry the prince, in full regal mode using gestures to suggest leadership and command,” she explained.

“Walking with his host he has one hand in his pocket but the right hand is gesticulating as he talks,” the expert continued. “This trait is one politicians and world leaders use to look more powerful and more in control than the person they are with.”

The body language expert explained, “If one leader walks with the other the one doing the gesticulating looks like the more dominant leader while the other is forced to listen.”

Additionally, she pointed out Prince Harry’s posture. “Harry has his shoulders squared here and looks to be at peak confidence,” James noted.

Harry shows ‘vulnerability’ with his gestures and expression, expert says

James also looked at Harry’s “overkill” hand gesture during the seated portion of the interview. “Here he is using a grand, overkill gesture, miming a huge circle with his hands,” she explained. “This is typical Harry who likes to use shape-mimes as he speaks, often circling one finger in the air or doing shapes like this one.”

She continued, “It suggests a desire to explain that is slightly superior, like a guru or coach. It is an attempt to make every word or reference important and memorable. It would be the equivalent to writing using lots of capitals or underlining.”

Finally, James pointed out that Harry appeared vulnerable during the interview. “The final state here is one that suggests more vulnerability,” she said. “ This looks like victim Harry , making himself more submissive to his host, speaking with his left palm held upwards and then the right to suggest balance but with an air of disbelief and persuasion.”

She added, “His eyes are wide and his brows raised to add to the look of disbelief and he then performs what looks like a cynical laugh with a shrug.”

