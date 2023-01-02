Read full article on original website
Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students
Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Morrissey to keep ‘open mind’ on abortion ban proposals, raising stakes of Virginia special election
Sen. Joe Morrissey told 8News Wednesday that he's going to keep an "open mind" on the measures put forward, including Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban proposal.
A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines
• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
Democrats set legislative priorities for 2023 Virginia General Assembly session
Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly want to pass measures during the upcoming legislative session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, close "gun loopholes" and increase pay for law enforcement.
Bill Considers New Problem Gambling Committee in Virginia
A bipartisan bill in Virginia is aiming to create a new committee on gambling addiction and address the rising cases of people seeking assistance to cope with their gambling problems. Gambling Expansion Comes at a High Cost. The bill proposed by Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax,...
Gov. Youngkin travels to Salem to speak on proposed tax relief for Virginians
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Glenn Younkin traveled to Salem to speak on his proposed tax relief plan for Virginians. Gov. Youngkin spoke at Carter Machinery at noon. He highlighted his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget last...
State delegate proposes bill to study the effects of daylight savings time
RICHMOND, Va. According to an article on WRIC.com, a Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round. Del. Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke County) is proposing a bill for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session that seeks a study on the...
Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for Virginia nursing facilities
"These facilities are making a profit," Joanna Heiskill with Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities said. "Why is there a staffing shortage? Why aren't the CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and nurses being paid enough, and why isn't there enough staff to pay to facilitate quality care?"
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vows to probe 'heinous cover-ups' at state schools: 'I'm not going away'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday to break down two key school scandals that have riddled The Old Dominion State.
Miyares launches investigation into Fairfax Co. school over merit delay, admission process
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday morning announced that his office is launching an investigation following the recent controversy surrounding Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. This comes after a group of Fairfax County parents' demands for action after they said Thomas...
Delegate files bill to limit length of trains, improve safety in Va.
A new bill was filed in the Virginia General Assembly to potentially improve safety conditions for railroad workers and citizens in Hampton Roads.
Virginia abolished biased, botched executions; more states should follow suit | Opinion
The imposition of a death sentence gives a false impression that justice is being served. The post Virginia abolished biased, botched executions; more states should follow suit | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
Guns Down Friday: DC community group works to prevent violence among teens
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s first homicide in 2023 involved two teens shot at a Metro station, with police saying a “ghost gun” with no serial number was found. It’s a problem not only police are dealing with, but groups actively working on trying to prevent gun violence.
All in: Caregivers initiative aims to prevent burnout, help heath workers feel supported
During the COVID pandemic, it became evident that healthcare professionals were struggling. A new statewide initiative aims to help protect the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers. The initiative, titled ALL IN, seeks to support Virginia hospitals and health systems in redesigning their work environments to help team members...
Bowser addresses DC youth violence, appoints new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety
WASHINGTON (7News) — One day after she was sworn in for a third term, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced several new cabinet appointments in her administration. Among them: a new Acting Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. "Lindsey Appiah will be the next Deputy Mayor for Public Safety &...
Virginia has hired a new community college chancellor. He wants to fix a disconnect between business and academia.
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help us fix that. Help us fund this position. Virginia has just hired an educational leader who will, directly or indirectly, touch more student lives than the presidents of any of the state’s biggest universities.
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears torches high school's equity-based rule on merit awards: 'This is not America'
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears reacts to a top Virginia high school delaying notifying students of merit awards on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday.
License plate campaign to honor Virginia’s female veterans needs more applications to go before General Assembly
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is trying to create a specialized license plate for female veterans. DVS needs to get 300 more applications from female veterans across the Commonwealth to get the initiative before the General Assembly this year. DVS’s women veterans program manager explained how...
