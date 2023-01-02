ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thewesternhemisphere.org

Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students

Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
newsfromthestates.com

A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines

• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
gamblingnews.com

Bill Considers New Problem Gambling Committee in Virginia

A bipartisan bill in Virginia is aiming to create a new committee on gambling addiction and address the rising cases of people seeking assistance to cope with their gambling problems. Gambling Expansion Comes at a High Cost. The bill proposed by Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax,...
shoredailynews.com

State delegate proposes bill to study the effects of daylight savings time

RICHMOND, Va. According to an article on WRIC.com, a Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round. Del. Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke County) is proposing a bill for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session that seeks a study on the...
The Center Square

Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
WDBJ7.com

Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
