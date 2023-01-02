Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker vote
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker …. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) String of Indianapolis police chases raise questions …. String of IMPD chases raise questions about safety. 3 teens killed in first few days of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Former Ind. schools chief Jennifer McCormick invites donations as she ponders bid for governor
Republican candidates are already lining up to run for governor in 2024. And Democrats are close to their first official candidate in former state school Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Fox 59
New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. Angela Answers: How to Improve Your Mindset & Be …. Where is Sherman? Rumble Boxing. Get ready to rumble with a ten round, 45...
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
wfyi.org
Now two Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidates in the race for the primary
Republican John L. Couch is now the fifth candidate to enter the May primary seeking a nomination to run in Indianapolis’ November mayoral election. He will face pastor James Jackson in the Republican primary. Couch describes himself as a Republican with “independent views.”. “We all can work together...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
indianapublicradio.org
Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization
More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls
As U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced a new fundraising record for Indiana’s 2024 governor race, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden is plugging his own numbers, insisting the race is “wide-open.” Meanwhile Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been quieter about her cash. All three are seeking the Republican nomination with a campaign finance reporting deadline Jan. […] The post GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WANE-TV
Indiana has $700 million in unclaimed cash, here’s how to see if any is yours
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) In 2022, more than $62 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Indiana residents according to Attorney General Todd Rokita. That figure is no where near the $700 million that remains to be claimed. Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for...
WTHR
Auto doc fees litigation checks
All across Indiana, families are opening their mailboxes to find an unexpected check. The attached letter says it's a payout for a class action settlement.
shelbycountypost.com
New Fastpace Health Walk-In clinic in Shelbyville
Fastpace Health has opened a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Addison Township communities. The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities.
Current Publishing
Shackleford to host ‘listening tour’ in Lawrence
Indianapolis mayor candidate Robin Shackleford will conduct the first of eight “Listening Tour” stops from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Lawrence branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, 7898 Hague Rd. Shackleford, who is challenging incumbent Joe Hogsett in the May primary election for the Democratic...
readthereporter.com
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
