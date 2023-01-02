ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox 59

Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker vote

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker …. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) String of Indianapolis police chases raise questions …. String of IMPD chases raise questions about safety. 3 teens killed in first few days of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. A new law regarding turn signals went into effect in Indiana for 2023. Angela Answers: How to Improve Your Mindset & Be …. Where is Sherman? Rumble Boxing. Get ready to rumble with a ten round, 45...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization

More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls

As U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced a new fundraising record for Indiana’s 2024 governor race, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden is plugging his own numbers, insisting the race is “wide-open.” Meanwhile Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been quieter about her cash. All three are seeking the Republican nomination with a campaign finance reporting deadline Jan. […] The post GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Auto doc fees litigation checks

All across Indiana, families are opening their mailboxes to find an unexpected check. The attached letter says it's a payout for a class action settlement.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

New Fastpace Health Walk-In clinic in Shelbyville

Fastpace Health has opened a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Addison Township communities. The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and X-ray capabilities.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Shackleford to host ‘listening tour’ in Lawrence

Indianapolis mayor candidate Robin Shackleford will conduct the first of eight “Listening Tour” stops from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Lawrence branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, 7898 Hague Rd. Shackleford, who is challenging incumbent Joe Hogsett in the May primary election for the Democratic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

