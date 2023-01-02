Read full article on original website
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and "gas prices” topped Google’s near-me searches for Orlando, as...
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
SunRail station could come to Orange County Convention Center
ORLANDO, Fla. — There's been good progress in the work toward new developments for the Central Florida rail system. Universal Orlando and Orlando Right Rail are helping to finance an Orange County Convention Center SunRail station. The SunRail station would help provide transportation between the Orlando International Airport and...
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
Out-of-this-world themed event coming to Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is getting inspiration from a galaxy far, far away for an event this weekend. Going Galactic Weekend will run at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 13 to 16. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During the...
Port Orange works to repair canal system after seawall collapses during Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Temporary repairs have been made to a canal system in Port Orange after a seawall collapsed during the storm. Leaders now need to find a more permanent solution. "The intent of what we have here is in high tide situations, to keep the tide out...
Sheriff: Central Florida man arrested for poisoning, killing neighborhood cats and dogs
DUNNELLON, Fla. — A Central Florida man is accused of poisoning and killing neighborhood cats and dogs. On Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jeremy Gordon Stromwall, 36, for four counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Officials have been investigating for about a month after a pet owner...
Woman found dead near Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
Daytona Beach to vote on regulation of hookah lounge hours
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Daytona Beach will vote today on an ordinance that will decide what time hookah lounges in the city would close. Right now businesses are allowed to stay open as late as they want as long as they don’t serve alcohol. The second...
'This resource saves lives': First newborn baby surrendered in Ocala Safe Haven Baby Box
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue said the first newborn baby was anonymously surrendered in the Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The purpose of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes is to provide a safe place for mothers who are facing a crisis or not able to parent to anonymously surrender infants.
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
