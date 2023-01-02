ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and "gas prices” topped Google’s near-me searches for Orlando, as...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
WESH

SunRail station could come to Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — There's been good progress in the work toward new developments for the Central Florida rail system. Universal Orlando and Orlando Right Rail are helping to finance an Orange County Convention Center SunRail station. The SunRail station would help provide transportation between the Orlando International Airport and...
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman found dead near Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE

