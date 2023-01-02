Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
KVAL
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
KVAL
Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
KVAL
Man facing charges after lengthy car chase, shooting involving OSP in Albany
A Corvallis man is facing several charges after a car chase and a shootout with law enforcement on Monday, Albany Police said. The man, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, was initially taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has since been booked into the Linn County Jail on attempted murder and several other charges.
KXL
One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting
ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany. Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. They say the person was shot late Monday morning in...
KVAL
Police: Corvallis man in custody, charged with attempted murder after firing on police
ALBANY, Ore. — A 40-year-old Corvallis man is in custody following a pursuit that involved gunfire, the Albany Police Department said. Around 11:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Corvallis police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Peoria Road about a mile south of Hwy 34. According to police, the...
KVAL
Search warrant served on Autumn Avenue for drug, child neglect charges
EUGENE, Ore. — Flash bangs were used in the early-morning service of a search warrant at a home on Autumn Avenue in Eugene Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department says. According to police, the search warrant was served in the 500 block of Autumn Avenue at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, Child Neglect, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
KVAL
WashCo. Sheriff's Office, Tigard police safely locate missing and endangered elderly man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Tigard Police have successfully located an elderly man after he was declared missing early Wednesday morning. Tigard Police confirmed at 10:20 a.m. that Ottie Binschus, 68, had been located and was safe. ORIGINAL STORY |. On Tuesday, January...
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family
EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
kezi.com
Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night. According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.
KVAL
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water
SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
KVAL
Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
KVAL
Eugene Police: Man sentenced to more than 6 years in multiple drug and financial crimes
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene man has been sentenced to a total of 80 months in prison in multiple cases of drug and financial crimes due to the work of Eugene Police officers, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Eugene Police say. In March of 2021, a...
KVAL
Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
Comments / 0