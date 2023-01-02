Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Snow and drizzle on the way, and when to toss your tree
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some snow and drizzle to round out the week. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including an update from doctors on Damar Hamlin and why tomorrow is the best day to throw out your Christmas tree, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
'Frozen Fun!' display outside DeVos Place made possible through city grant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter Festival kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids beginning Friday. It includes a number of events and art displays, including one from award-winning artist Chris Dudley. The "Frozen Fun!" display includes seven-foot tall cutouts of children enjoying winter activities. Dudley hand-painted each...
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
WWMTCw
Blizzard of 2022 prompted West Michigan road crews to work 24/7
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With what was known as the blizzard of 2022 charging towards West Michigan just before Christmas, road commissions and departments across our area sprang into action. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel. As the week progressed, Michiganders flocked to grocery stores, stocked...
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
Oscar the black-footed cat dies, John Ball Zoo says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday, John Ball Zoo announced the passing of their 16-year-old black-footed cat, Oscar. JBZ officials say over New Year's weekend, Oscar became lethargic. After undergoing multiple tests, the zoo made the difficult choice to euthanize him. While many of his tests seemed focused on his intestines, vets are still awaiting the final results from his postmortem exam.
'Challenging and confusing' intersection in Walker to get upgrades
WALKER, Mich. — A busy intersection deemed as "challenging" in the city of Walker is getting a makeover. The intersection is located at Remembrance Avenue NW and Kinney Road NW. Andy Serba's food service company, Vault Catering & Events, sits at the intersection of Remembrance and Kinney where there's...
Eastern Kille named the best distillery in West Michigan, breaks ground on new location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular local distillery received a big honor at the West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards. Eastern Kille Distillery was named the best distillery in West Michigan. "We are honored to be named Distillery of the Year by the judges of the West Michigan...
Guide to the opening weekend of World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter kicks off Friday with dozens of outdoor art installations and two full months of events. The festival officially kicks off at 6 p.m. with the opening event, "Glow it Up." Glow it Up runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes...
13 Loves Pets night at Lumberjacks game
MUSKEGON, Mich. — 13 Loves Pets and hockey! Join Jay, Emily, and Sam from 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings for another fun 13 LOVES PETS night with the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. by getting your tickets here. Not only will it be a great...
'Very proud of it': Grand Rapids Fire Department speaks on river rescue after car goes into Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Joel Boyer spoke on Saturday morning's water rescue that challenged rescuers with freezing water. "The water was cold, we just lost the ice cover that was on it and there was ice flows on the river, so that was one challenge was keeping an eye out for the ice flows that were coming down at the scene," said Captain Boyer.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
tiremeetsroad.com
Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway
Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Are Grand Rapids parking rates going up in 2023?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE looked into claims circulating online that the price to park in downtown Grand Rapids went up in the new year. According to the City of Grand Rapids and Mobile GR, the rate increase in the new year only happened for six of their off-street parking garages.
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
