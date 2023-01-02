ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WILX-TV

Snow and drizzle on the way, and when to toss your tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some snow and drizzle to round out the week. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including an update from doctors on Damar Hamlin and why tomorrow is the best day to throw out your Christmas tree, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Blizzard of 2022 prompted West Michigan road crews to work 24/7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With what was known as the blizzard of 2022 charging towards West Michigan just before Christmas, road commissions and departments across our area sprang into action. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel. As the week progressed, Michiganders flocked to grocery stores, stocked...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Oscar the black-footed cat dies, John Ball Zoo says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday, John Ball Zoo announced the passing of their 16-year-old black-footed cat, Oscar. JBZ officials say over New Year's weekend, Oscar became lethargic. After undergoing multiple tests, the zoo made the difficult choice to euthanize him. While many of his tests seemed focused on his intestines, vets are still awaiting the final results from his postmortem exam.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 Loves Pets night at Lumberjacks game

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 13 Loves Pets and hockey! Join Jay, Emily, and Sam from 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings for another fun 13 LOVES PETS night with the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. by getting your tickets here. Not only will it be a great...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'Very proud of it': Grand Rapids Fire Department speaks on river rescue after car goes into Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Joel Boyer spoke on Saturday morning's water rescue that challenged rescuers with freezing water. "The water was cold, we just lost the ice cover that was on it and there was ice flows on the river, so that was one challenge was keeping an eye out for the ice flows that were coming down at the scene," said Captain Boyer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tiremeetsroad.com

Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway

Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
LANSING, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Are Grand Rapids parking rates going up in 2023?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE looked into claims circulating online that the price to park in downtown Grand Rapids went up in the new year. According to the City of Grand Rapids and Mobile GR, the rate increase in the new year only happened for six of their off-street parking garages.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

