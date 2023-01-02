Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police officers assist city's inspections department in clearing "unsafe" home
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department assisted The City of Fargo’s Inspection Department Wednesday morning in clearing a home at 924 5th Street South.. The people living in the home are accused of being in violation of a court order declaring the structure unsuitable for habitation. According to...
kvrr.com
Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
kvrr.com
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
valleynewslive.com
17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County
NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County. The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.
kvrr.com
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
kfgo.com
Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman killed in New Years Day pedestrian crash in Cass County identified
(Cass County, ND) -- We now know the name of the woman killed in a fatal crash early New Years Day in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that the woman, 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle, was standing in the left southbound lane of I-29 near Oxbow when she was struck and killed by a car drive by 20-year-old Gabriel Schroeder.
kfgo.com
Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
kfgo.com
Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday. While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created...
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
tedmag.com
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
valleynewslive.com
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women are under arrest after police say they took authorities on a short chase and then ditched their vehicle. It happened just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 2800 block of 20th St. S. and ended near Rivershore Drive. Police say...
wdayradionow.com
Fire crews called out at Fargo's Hector International Airport to meet returning plane shortly after takeoff
(Fargo, ND) -- Airport fire crews were called out Monday night at Hector International in Fargo, after a plane returned to the airport shortly after taking off. "Because of the number of passengers on board they do then engage our partner, The City of Fargo, to come out and standby as well. But, officially the pilot did not declare an emergency, he just requested assistance," said Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.
