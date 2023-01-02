ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiDTr_0k1JC8WB00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.

Baby Jace was born at 10:53 a.m. on New Year’s Day at a healthy weight of 9 pounds 6 ounces.

Orlando Health said it also welcomed the first baby in Central Florida at 12:23 a.m. at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

