Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
Baby Jace was born at 10:53 a.m. on New Year’s Day at a healthy weight of 9 pounds 6 ounces.
Orlando Health said it also welcomed the first baby in Central Florida at 12:23 a.m. at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 5