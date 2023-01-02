ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker scores 23, No. 2 Houston crushes SMU 87-53

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and No. 2 Houston used a big first half to beat SMU 87-53 on Thursday night. Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11...
HOUSTON, TX
Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.
WASHINGTON, DC
Flyers net 5 goals in 2nd, beat Coyotes for 4th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes knows how much his late brother wanted him to one day make an All-Star team. After nine seasons, three teams and still playing with a heavy heart over the death of his brother, Jimmy, Hayes made this one for his family. Hayes scored one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

