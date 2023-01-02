ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Power outages in Springfield leave over 1,500 without power

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nU3U_0k1JBsdD00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is reporting about 1,500 customers without power Monday afternoon.

The outages in Southwest Springfield are affecting customers from W Republic Road and Highway 13 to just south of W Battlefield Road and just east of West Bypass. Approximately 800 are without power in that area.

Additionally, outages from S Campbell Ave. and E Seminole St. to E Grand St. and S. National Ave. have left approximately 625 customers without power.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Fire station in Fair Grove is picking up the pieces

FAIR GROVE, Mo. – In Fair Grove, a fire department is dealing with damages to one of their stations after their pipes froze. Just over a week ago, freezing temperatures hit the Ozarks. Causing the fire station’s pipes to freeze, then burst. “The pipes were kind of up in an exposed attic area, which we […]
FAIR GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Projects in Springfield aim to increase pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Multiple construction projects just completed or are underway to try to make the city of Springfield more pedestrian friendly. City engineers said people call in all of the time with concerns about the lack of infrastructure for pedestrians in different locations. “We take all of those concerns into consideration while we choose […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Greene County WIC office moving to two new locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County WIC main office will be closed Thursday and Friday. WIC is moving its main office from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa St, just off Chestnut Expressway, to two different locations. One in the old Price Cutter building at Kansas and Grand and the other to 2105 West Kearney, west of Kansas Expressway across the street from Tom Watkins Park. The reason for the move is to serve the community better. With pandemic relief programs ending, WIC leaders say they are seeing more people come in to use their services. By moving to the two locations, they hope to give people access to the program closer to home and reduce wait times.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.

BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup

A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
SEYMOUR, MO
933kwto.com

Whataburger Opens Today in Ozark

Whataburger in Ozark opens today at 11 AM, and is expected to cause major traffic delays. The location, located off of Business 65, across from Lowes, is starting out as drive-thru only, and you will only be able to enter the lot by turning right from Marler Lane. Two Springfield...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett

LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
MONETT, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545 went into effect at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Where to find your tornado shelters when weather gets severe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the weather turns severe you may need to rush to a safe place in your home, or go to the nearest storm shelter. Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools operate most of the storm shelters around the Springfield area. Travis Shaw, executive director of operations...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Christian County crash leads to one death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A 57-year-old Branson man was killed Thursday morning in a one-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bryan Baker traveled off the roadway at eastbound State Highway 14, 2.5 miles east of Bruner, and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The injury information stated there was no safety […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy