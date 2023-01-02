Power outages in Springfield leave over 1,500 without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is reporting about 1,500 customers without power Monday afternoon.

The outages in Southwest Springfield are affecting customers from W Republic Road and Highway 13 to just south of W Battlefield Road and just east of West Bypass. Approximately 800 are without power in that area.

Additionally, outages from S Campbell Ave. and E Seminole St. to E Grand St. and S. National Ave. have left approximately 625 customers without power.

