Power outages in Springfield leave over 1,500 without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is reporting about 1,500 customers without power Monday afternoon.
The outages in Southwest Springfield are affecting customers from W Republic Road and Highway 13 to just south of W Battlefield Road and just east of West Bypass. Approximately 800 are without power in that area.
Additionally, outages from S Campbell Ave. and E Seminole St. to E Grand St. and S. National Ave. have left approximately 625 customers without power.
