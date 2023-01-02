Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year’s Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.

The leaders held the news conference on Monday at Calvary Baptist Church. Local pastors, Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and City Council member Maggie Ballard and others were in attendance.

Members addressed video of the incident was posted on social media, which showed the altercation and a teen being sprayed with pepper spray. It happened after police said a 15-year-old girl was asked to leave the rink. The police said she refused and attempted to hit an officer but missed. That’s when video shows an officer hitting and pushing a 16-year-old boy before spraying him.

Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan was not in attendance at the conference. However, he said the officer has been placed on administrative duties and said he would “hold officers accountable if anyone has acted outside the policies of this department.”

Community leaders voiced that they did not think that was enough and that the officer involved should be fired.

“It happens over and over and over again, and given an officer who commits such an egregious act towards a youth in our community, giving him desk duty and reassignment is not an effective deterrent. Firing and taking away benefits is an effective means to curve this type of egregious behavior,” said Pastor Dr. T. La Mont Holder.

The mother of the boy who was hit by the officer was also at Monday’s conference. She said that police never called her that night and that witnesses did.

“I got there. My son was nowhere to be found. I didn’t talk to my son for seven hours. They wouldn’t let me talk to him while they investigated him while he went to the hospital. They didn’t let me do anything. I didn’t know if my son was okay or anything,” said Makala Day.

The leaders called for charges against the two teens to be dropped by the police chief and the district attorney’s office.

Mayor Brandon Whipple believes Wichita is too good of a city for this to happen.

“He did not have his arms up,” Whipple said. “He did not have an aggressive stance. He was not, he was not squaring up. He was not defensive. He was just in shock.”

