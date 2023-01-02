Read full article on original website
The Comeback
Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling
The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death
As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
