WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
New Buckhannon Care Xpress is movie theater themed
A West Virginia healthcare provider hopes to have a box office hit with its new state-of-the-art, theater-themed facility.
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
WTAP
Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane
Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
WTAP
Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice
Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WDTV
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg. In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done, and...
WTAP
Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police staying vigilant in light of increase in drug overdoses
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley is seeing a continued increase in overdoses from this past weekend. With numerous overdoses coming from Jackson and Meigs Counties. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that although the city has not seen an increase -- as there have been eight overdoses since...
WDTV
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “She is an amazing little girl. She’s very independent. You know, she’s my little girl. And she’s been a great girl, and everybody loved her. Everybody that came in sight with her loved her. She was unique and personable and had a great personality and she’s just a great kid,” says Gretchen Fleming’s father, David.
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
WTAP
Obituary: Kitson, John M.
John M. Kitson, Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Kanawha Elementary partners with Biztec for STEM education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kawawha Elementary is partnering with Biztec for STEM education. Biztec marketing manager, Emily Sams says that the company was looking for community partners and Sams says who better to help than the children. Kanawha Elementary principal, Matt Null says that this will be beneficial in providing...
WDTV
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
WDTV
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
Human fetus found behind West Virginia building
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
WTAP
Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton visits Marietta priests
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Diocese of Steubenville Bishop, Jeffrey Monforton is holding his annual meeting with priests from his Diocese. On Tuesday he was in Steubenville to have dinner with that area and Wednesday he is in Marietta for the same thing. “The brothers together have a chance to celebrate...
WTAP
Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.
Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
WTAP
Obituary: Graham, Peggy Ann
Peggy Ann Graham, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, a daughter to the late John and Ella Mae Hart (Neal). Surviving Peggy is her sons Robert Graham (Darlene) and Tim Graham (Shawna); grandchildren Kelsey Mugrage (Jared), Timothy...
