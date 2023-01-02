ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane

Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice

Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “She is an amazing little girl. She’s very independent. You know, she’s my little girl. And she’s been a great girl, and everybody loved her. Everybody that came in sight with her loved her. She was unique and personable and had a great personality and she’s just a great kid,” says Gretchen Fleming’s father, David.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kitson, John M.

John M. Kitson, Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Kanawha Elementary partners with Biztec for STEM education

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kawawha Elementary is partnering with Biztec for STEM education. Biztec marketing manager, Emily Sams says that the company was looking for community partners and Sams says who better to help than the children. Kanawha Elementary principal, Matt Null says that this will be beneficial in providing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTAP

Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton visits Marietta priests

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Diocese of Steubenville Bishop, Jeffrey Monforton is holding his annual meeting with priests from his Diocese. On Tuesday he was in Steubenville to have dinner with that area and Wednesday he is in Marietta for the same thing. “The brothers together have a chance to celebrate...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.

Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Graham, Peggy Ann

Peggy Ann Graham, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, a daughter to the late John and Ella Mae Hart (Neal). Surviving Peggy is her sons Robert Graham (Darlene) and Tim Graham (Shawna); grandchildren Kelsey Mugrage (Jared), Timothy...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

