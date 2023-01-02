WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, we will have a low of 46° with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, temps will not be as warm. We will have a high of 63° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will see a low temperature of 31° with mostly clear skies. On Wednesday, we will have a high temperature of 55° with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have one of the coldest nights, over the next few days, with a low of 30°.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO