ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 1

Related
kswo.com

Plenty of Sunshine on Tap for Thursday | 1/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a beautiful day! We saw sunny skies with highs in the 50s for all locations. With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. You’ll need a light jacket and sunglasses walking out the door because the skies will be filled with sunshine all day long on Thursday. The sun and light south winds will allow for temperatures by the afternoon to rise into the mid-50s north and mid-60s south.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Sunshine & Seasonable Tomorrow | 1/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walking out the door tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. By the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and a few passing clouds, highs will rise into the mid 50s. North to west winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll remain in the upper 50s for Thursday along with mostly sunny skies and a return of south winds.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, we will have a low of 46° with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, temps will not be as warm. We will have a high of 63° with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will see a low temperature of 31° with mostly clear skies. On Wednesday, we will have a high temperature of 55° with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have one of the coldest nights, over the next few days, with a low of 30°.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Center for Creative Living closes Wednesday due to water leaks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A water main break forced the Center for Creative Living to close Wednesday. The center hosts a variety of events for seniors, as well as a hot meal service but because of the broken water main, they couldn’t do either. Over a hundred people receive...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Experience City Lights, Country Nights in Lawton, Oklahoma

One of the many things I love about living in Oklahoma is that you have multiple places to experience lively city life and quiet country living. Some weekends you want to jet off to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to shop, go to a big concert or try different foods. Then there are breaks where you want to be secluded in the woods or breathe in that fresh, wide-open country air.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

ODOT: Bridge repairs to narrow I-44 starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents may see a slowdown on I-44 starting on Wednesday, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation begins bridge repairs, narrowing the interstate to one lane. Lanes will be narrowed between mile marker 36 and mile marker 33, affecting the areas around SE Lee Blvd. and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cache installing ‘smart’ water meters

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Cache are getting ready to install “smart” water meters across the city. Starting this week and through the rest of the month, Cache Public Works Authority will be installing the water meters for all residential and commercial properties in the city.
CACHE, OK
kswo.com

Comanche school band performed at the Reliaquest Bowl

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche school band performed in the Reliaquest Bowl Monday, January 2. They were selected from a past performance at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio and were the only band from Oklahoma this year. The band performed alongside eight other schools in Tampa, Florida as...
COMANCHE, OK
kswo.com

Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials were forced to close an eastbound section of Cache a little after noon on Tuesday, following a rollover near 53rd St. According to officials with the Lawton Police Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound on Cache when it t-boned a Jeep Cherokee which was attempting to pull into traffic from the northern parking lot.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A two vehicle wreck sent at least two people to the hospital in the back of ambulances on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a wreck at the intersection of Flower Mound and Gore Blvd. When on scene, crews found a...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County residents speak out on water issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood surrounded by the City of Lawton on all sides is without water. Some of those residents, who technically live in Comanche County, are speaking out after being without water for a month. They say it’s an ongoing issue. Freezing temperatures caused a water...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Volunteers needed to help take down Holiday in Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s always fun putting up holiday decorations, but it’s never any fun taking them down!. The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking help from the community to take down the decorations from Holiday in the Park. If you’d like to help lend...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One dead in Friday morning motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person early Friday morning. The wreck happened at 7:35 a.m. on December 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Scott in Wichita Falls. The crash involved a single blue motorcycle. Details on the make and model could not be confirmed at the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m. In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy